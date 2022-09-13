RSC to Screen the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen

The Royal Shakespeare Company will screen the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen on Monday 19 September in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon.

The building will open at 10am, with access to the auditorium from 10.15am ahead of the funeral service between 11am-noon. It is expected that the screening will end at 1pm, with the building closing at 1.30pm.

Tickets, which are free, will be available to reserve from 10am on Thursday 15 September via rsc.org.uk, in person from the RSC's Box Office in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, and from 12noon by phone on 01789 331111.

Her Majesty the Queen was Patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1961, when the Company was created. The RSC's statement about the death of Her Majesty The Queen can be seen here.

Apart from access to the screening between 10am and 1.30pm the Royal Shakespeare Theatre will be closed on Monday 19 September. There were no RSC performances planned to take place on this day in either Stratford-upon-Avon or London, and the small number of Stratford theatre tours due to run on the day of the funeral will be cancelled. Bookers will be contacted, and offered a refund or the option to rebook.

The RSC Box Office in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre foyer is open from 10am until 7.15pm Monday to Saturdays. The Box Office can also be contacted by phone on 01789 331111 between 12noon and 6pm, Monday to Fridays. The Box Office will be closed on Monday 19 September.

