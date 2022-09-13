Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RSC to Screen the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen

The funeral will be shown in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
RSC to Screen the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen

The Royal Shakespeare Company will screen the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen on Monday 19 September in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon.

The building will open at 10am, with access to the auditorium from 10.15am ahead of the funeral service between 11am-noon. It is expected that the screening will end at 1pm, with the building closing at 1.30pm.

Tickets, which are free, will be available to reserve from 10am on Thursday 15 September via rsc.org.uk, in person from the RSC's Box Office in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, and from 12noon by phone on 01789 331111.

Her Majesty the Queen was Patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1961, when the Company was created. The RSC's statement about the death of Her Majesty The Queen can be seen here.

Apart from access to the screening between 10am and 1.30pm the Royal Shakespeare Theatre will be closed on Monday 19 September. There were no RSC performances planned to take place on this day in either Stratford-upon-Avon or London, and the small number of Stratford theatre tours due to run on the day of the funeral will be cancelled. Bookers will be contacted, and offered a refund or the option to rebook.

The RSC Box Office in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre foyer is open from 10am until 7.15pm Monday to Saturdays. The Box Office can also be contacted by phone on 01789 331111 between 12noon and 6pm, Monday to Fridays. The Box Office will be closed on Monday 19 September.

Photo Credit: Peter Cook

Regional Awards


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Central Band of The Royal British Legion Cancel Concert Due to The Queen's DeathCentral Band of The Royal British Legion Cancel Concert Due to The Queen's Death
September 12, 2022

The Central Band of The Royal British Legion have cancelled their concert this Saturday (17 September) at Cadogan Hall out respect for the current period of national mourning.
Theatres Not Obliged to Close the Day of The Queen's FuneralTheatres Not Obliged to Close the Day of The Queen's Funeral
September 12, 2022

Official guidance has stated that theatres will not be under any obligation to close on the day of the Queen’s funeral.
London Theatre Week Extended!London Theatre Week Extended!
September 5, 2022

London Theatre Week has been extended until 11 September. Book over 50 shows at £15, £25, £35 or £45 now!
London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25 & £35 for THE GREAT GATSBYLondon Theatre Week: Tickets at £25 & £35 for THE GREAT GATSBY
September 2, 2022

Welcome back to the roaring twenties! Tickets for just £25 and £35 for The Great Gatsby as part of London Theatre Week.
London Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for THE MOUSETRAPLondon Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for THE MOUSETRAP
September 1, 2022

London Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the world’s longest-running play