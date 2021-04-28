ROCK OF AGES Announces 2021 and 2022 UK Tour Dates

ROCK OF AGES will return to tour the UK opening at The Alexandra, Birmingham on 19 August 2021. Tour schedule and on sale details below with further dates and star casting to be announced soon at www.rockofagesmusical.co.uk.

"ROCK OF AGES" is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including 'Don't Stop Believin', 'We Built This City', 'The Final Countdown', 'Wanted Dead or Alive', 'Here I Go Again', 'Can't Fight this Feeling' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is', played loud and proud by an awesome live band. Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true!

Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London's West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.

"ROCK OF AGES" has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. It is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston ("Chess", "Mame" and "Cats") designed by Morgan Large ("The Woman in White", "Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Tell Me On A Sunday") and has lighting design by Ben Cracknell ("Sunset Boulevard", "Pantoland at the Palladium", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"). Sound design is by Ben Harrison ("Mame", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and "Fame") and musical supervision is by Barney Ashworth ("Sunny Afternoon", "Grease" and "Mrs Henderson Presents").

Tour Dates:

Thursday 19 - Saturday 21 August 2021

The Alexandra, Birmingham - Www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 August 2021

Sunderland Empire - Www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

Tuesday 31 August - Saturday 4 September 2021

Glasgow King's Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 September 2021

Liverpool Empire Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

Tuesday 21 - Saturday 25 September 2021

New Wimbledon Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

Tuesday 28 September - Saturday 2 October 2021

Milton Keynes Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Tuesday 5 October - Saturday 9 October 2021

Manchester Opera House - Www.atgtickets.com/manchester

Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 October 2021

Exeter Northcott Theatre - Www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

Monday 25 - Sunday 31 October 2021

Dartford Orchard Theatre - Www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

Tuesday 2 - Saturday 6 November 2021

Stoke On Trent Regent Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/stoke

Monday 8 - Saturday 13 November 2021

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre - Www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 November 2021

Beck Theatre Hayes - Www.becktheatre.org.uk

Tuesday 23 - Saturday 27 November 2021

Darlington Hippodrome - Www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Tuesday 30 November - Saturday 4 December 2021

Grimsby Auditorium - Www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Tuesday 18 - Saturday 22 January 2022

Poole Lighthouse - Www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 January 2022

New Victoria Theatre Woking - Www.atgtickets.com/woking

Ttuesday 22 - Saturday 26 February 2022

Llandudno Venue Cymru - Https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/rock-ages

Tuesday 12 - Saturday 16 April 2022

New Brighton Floral Pavilion - Www.floralpavilion.com

Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 April 2022

Hull New Theatre - Www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Tuesday 3 - Saturday 7 May 2022

Hawth Theatre Crawley - Www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 May 2022

Edinburgh Playhouse - Www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 August 2022

Cardiff New Theatre - Www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 June 2022

Portsmouth King's Theatre - Www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk