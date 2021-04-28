ROCK OF AGES Announces 2021 and 2022 UK Tour Dates
The tour will kick off at The Alexandra, Birmingham on 19 August 2021.
ROCK OF AGES will return to tour the UK opening at The Alexandra, Birmingham on 19 August 2021. Tour schedule and on sale details below with further dates and star casting to be announced soon at www.rockofagesmusical.co.uk.
"ROCK OF AGES" is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including 'Don't Stop Believin', 'We Built This City', 'The Final Countdown', 'Wanted Dead or Alive', 'Here I Go Again', 'Can't Fight this Feeling' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is', played loud and proud by an awesome live band. Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true!
Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London's West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.
"ROCK OF AGES" has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. It is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston ("Chess", "Mame" and "Cats") designed by Morgan Large ("The Woman in White", "Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Tell Me On A Sunday") and has lighting design by Ben Cracknell ("Sunset Boulevard", "Pantoland at the Palladium", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"). Sound design is by Ben Harrison ("Mame", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and "Fame") and musical supervision is by Barney Ashworth ("Sunny Afternoon", "Grease" and "Mrs Henderson Presents").
Tour Dates:
Thursday 19 - Saturday 21 August 2021
The Alexandra, Birmingham - Www.atgtickets.com/birmingham
Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 August 2021
Sunderland Empire - Www.atgtickets.com/sunderland
Tuesday 31 August - Saturday 4 September 2021
Glasgow King's Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/glasgow
Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 September 2021
Liverpool Empire Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/liverpool
Tuesday 21 - Saturday 25 September 2021
New Wimbledon Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon
Tuesday 28 September - Saturday 2 October 2021
Milton Keynes Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
Tuesday 5 October - Saturday 9 October 2021
Manchester Opera House - Www.atgtickets.com/manchester
Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 October 2021
Exeter Northcott Theatre - Www.exeternorthcott.co.uk
Monday 25 - Sunday 31 October 2021
Dartford Orchard Theatre - Www.orchardtheatre.co.uk
Tuesday 2 - Saturday 6 November 2021
Stoke On Trent Regent Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/stoke
Monday 8 - Saturday 13 November 2021
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre - Www.everymantheatre.org.uk
Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 November 2021
Beck Theatre Hayes - Www.becktheatre.org.uk
Tuesday 23 - Saturday 27 November 2021
Darlington Hippodrome - Www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
Tuesday 30 November - Saturday 4 December 2021
Grimsby Auditorium - Www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk
Tuesday 18 - Saturday 22 January 2022
Poole Lighthouse - Www.lighthousepoole.co.uk
Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 January 2022
New Victoria Theatre Woking - Www.atgtickets.com/woking
Ttuesday 22 - Saturday 26 February 2022
Llandudno Venue Cymru - Https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/rock-ages
Tuesday 12 - Saturday 16 April 2022
New Brighton Floral Pavilion - Www.floralpavilion.com
Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 April 2022
Hull New Theatre - Www.hulltheatres.co.uk
Tuesday 3 - Saturday 7 May 2022
Hawth Theatre Crawley - Www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth
Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 May 2022
Edinburgh Playhouse - Www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh
Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 August 2022
Cardiff New Theatre - Www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 June 2022
Portsmouth King's Theatre - Www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk