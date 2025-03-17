RITA, SUE & BOB TOO! Will End Tour in Liverpool

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cult comedy classic Rita, Sue & Bob Too is set to end its nationwide tour with a four-night residency at the Liverpool Olympia next month. The Regal Entertainments Ltd production is headed by X Factor, I’m a Celebrity and Dancing on Ice star Jake Quickenden.

The tour opened at St Helens Theatre Royal six weeks ago and is due to end at the historic Liverpool Olympia in the city’s West Derby Road, where it runs from 9-12 April.

Ahead of the Liverpool dates, the show travels to Billingham from 19-22 March, Rhyl from 27-29 March and Barnstaple from 1-5 April.

Theatregoers have described Rita, Sue & Bob Too! as “a fabulous story”, “absolutely hilarious” and “very funny from start to finish”.

Meanwhile critics have praised the production, directed by Chantelle Joseph, hailing the cast as “brilliant” and noting the “excellent chemistry” between actors Kay Nicholson and Jenna Sian O’Hara as Rita and Sue.

Andrea Dunbar’s hilarious and gritty tale of love, lust and tested friendships is based on the 1987 British film and features a brilliantly funny script along with all the best 80s music, taking audiences on a riotous trip down memory lane through this cult classic.

Rita and Sue are two working class girls from a run-down council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle.

Behind Michelle’s back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. Michelle eventually finds out and leaves lothario Bob. When Bob later develops a preference for Rita, the two girls fall out but when Sue ends up in an abusive relationship, the trio are reunited.

Singer, TV personality and former footballer Jake Quickenden rose to fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2012. He went on to appear in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here (where he was runner-up), Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins, and Dancing on Ice – lifting the trophy with professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer. In 2019 he joined the cast of Hollyoaks as Woody.

His stage credits include Dreamboys, Hair the Musical, Footloose and Guy in The Full Monty.

Jake is joined by Hollyoaks’ Jessica Ellis as Michelle, Shameless and Coronation Street’s Warren Donnelly as Dad, Britain’s Got Talent’s Siobhan Phillips as Mum, Kay Nicholson as Rita and Jenna Sian O’Hara as Sue.

Jessica Ellis – Jessica is a Liverpool actress who was first cast in episodes of EastEnders and Doctors before joining the cast of the popular soap Hollyoaks in 2013, playing the role of Tegan Lomax for five years. After leaving Hollyoaks in 2018 she appeared in ITV crime drama The Bay.

She previously appeared as Michelle in Rita, Sue and Bob Too! at St Helens Theatre Royal in 2022, while her other stage credits include Bedroom Farce at Theatre by the Lake, Fat Friends the Musical on tour, and The Book of Will at Shakespeare North Playhouse.

Warren Donnelly – Warren is well-known to TV viewers as Stan in five series of Shameless and for his roles in hit shows like Tin Star, Moving On, Cold Feet and Life on Mars. He is currently playing Roscoe in Coronation Street. Stage credits include Slappers and Slapheads at Liverpool’s Royal Court and God’s Official at West Yorkshire Playhouse/Liverpool Everyman. He has appeared in several pantos for Regal Entertainments including Cinderella, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty and The Wizard of Oz.

Siobhan Phillips – Singer and comedienne Siobhan is best known for wowing the judges as the only female finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019. Described as ‘the love child of Peter Kay and Victoria Wood’, her hilarious self-penned songs really struck a chord with the nation.

Siobhan started her career at the age of 16 as a singer, but her personality also shone through with Sir Ken Dodd describing her as ‘a sunny new star with the voice of an angel and a natural comic ability’. In addition to Britain’s Got Talent, in 2003 she was a finalist on Channel 4’s Operatunity and she has also appeared on shows including This Morning, Loose Women, Lorraine and the Frank Skinner Show. Much in demand at major sporting events and by leading cruise lines, she has performed all over the world.

Kay Nicholson – Liverpool comedian, actress and writer Kay is reprising her role as Rita after appearing in the comedy for Regal Entertainments two years ago. Along with Rita, Sue and Bob Too! her stage credits include resident host at Magic Mike London. She regularly appears at Liverpool’s Hot Water Comedy Club and is also a regular guest on The Mild High Club award-winning comedy club podcast.

Jenna Sian O’Hara – Lancashire-born actress and singer Jenna’s stage credits include Beyond the Pier at The Royal Court, RuneSical at the Edinburgh Fringe and Achy Breaky Bride at St Helens Theatre Royal, while she has also appeared in Jack and the Beanstalk and Goldilocks and the Three Bears for Regal Entertainments.

Rita, Sue & Bob Too! is brought to the stage by Regal Entertainments Ltd and directed by Chantelle Joseph.

Director Chantelle Joseph said: “I’m thrilled that Rita, Sue & Bob Too! has proved such a hit with theatre audiences right up and down the country since the inaugural tour of Regal Entertainments’ hit show opened at St Helens Theatre Royal last month.

“The production has a fantastic, hard-working cast – led by Jake Quickenden as Bob – which is packed with some of the best and brightest talent from across the Liverpool City Region.

“Rita, Sue & Bob Too! is part of a new touring initiative from Regal Entertainments, taking our most popular and successful shows out to new audiences across the country, and it’s been brilliant to see the public’s response to Andrea Dunbar’s amazing story.

“But of course, we’re also very proud to entertain theatre lovers closer to home too. Along with St Helens, the show has enjoyed dates at the Floral Pavilion at New Brighton and, most recently, The Atkinson at Southport. And I’m delighted it’s due to end its national tour at the wonderful, historic Liverpool Olympia.”

