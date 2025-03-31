REMYTHED Will Embark on Summer Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Created in response to queer people's erasure from ancient history, Remythed reimagines and retells the stories of famous and forgotten LGBTQIA+ figures from the past, reshaping what queer history could look like and putting queer joy in the front and centre of the narrative. Five actors play more than 30 characters, including Sheherazade and Lady Godiva, blending their own stories and cultures with the lives of these myths and legends. Rejecting typical painful representations of queer history, the show tells uplifting and feel-good stories of friendship, humility and finding love and community, allowing audiences to envision queer history in a new light.

Remythed is Bet'n Lev Theatre's debut production which first premiered at VAULT Festival in 2023, where it won 'Show of the Week'. The production has since toured in 2024, achieving sell-out shows at Omnibus Theatre, Clapham as well as having an acclaimed two-week run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Artistic Directors Joel Samuels and Roann Hassani McCloskey said, "When we sat down in mid-2022 to discuss the original idea for this show over a shared plate of falafel, we knew we needed to tell queer, global majority stories infused with joy. Three years later, after an award-winning premiere, sell-out previews and a lovely run at the Edinburgh Fringe, we now get to bring those stories on a regional tour. This is a hug-in-mug of a play for everyone, but we are especially delighted to be reaching out to queer communities all over the country, to centre their lives onstage in a joyful, silly and moving show that we love to perform!"

Bet'n Lev Theatre is a proud home for global queer storytelling. Reflecting co-Artistic Directors Roann Hassani McCloskey and Joel Samuels, the production company's name is an anglicised version of 'belly' in both Arabic and Hebrew, whilst Lev is Hebrew for 'heart'. Roann and Joel have previously collaborated on three award-winning productions, Greyscale (VAULT 2019), My Father the Tantric Masseur (VAULT 2019, Soho Theatre and on tour) and Who Murdered My Cat? (Assembly Rooms, Arcola and Soho Theatre).

