RELATIVELY SPEAKING Comes to The Mill At Sonning

Christopher Bonwell, Rachel Fielding, Lianne Harvey, James Simmons

Greg only met Ginny a month ago, but he knows they're meant for each other. When she announces that she's going to visit her parents, Greg decides this is the moment to ask her father for his daughter's hand. Discovering a scribbled address, he follows her to Buckinghamshire where he finds Philip and Sheila enjoying a peaceful Sunday morning breakfast in the garden, but the only thing is - they're not Ginny's parents!

'Relatively Speaking' will run for 8 weeks from 27 February - 18 April.

Cast:

Christopher Bonwell (Greg) recently finished John Osbourne's 'The Entertainer' (UK tour).

Rachel Fielding (Sheila) was in Arcadia (Royal National Theatre) and 'Love Loss and What I Wore' and' Father of the Bride' (The Mill Sonning).

Lianne Harvey Ginny) was in 'An Inspector Calls' (UK and USA Tour).

James Simmons (Philip) in the West End he played Scar for three years in 'The Lion King' and starred in 'The Woman in Black.

Creative team:

Directed by Robin Herford

Set Design by Michael Holt

Costume Design by Natalie Titchener

Alan Ayckbourn is an Olivier and Tony Award- winning playwright whose work has been translated into 35 languages. Knighted in 1997, he is the first British playwright to receive both Olivier and Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Robin Herford has a long association with Ayckbourn's work, and was Artistic Director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough. He directed 'The Woman in Black', which has run for 30 years in the West End.

This Mill at Sonning production will transfer to Jermyn Street Theatre, London from Tuesday 21 April - Saturday 16 May.

Set majestically on the banks of the River Thames, The Mill at Sonning Theatre is celebrating more than 30 years of entertainment. Uniquely, as the only dinner theatre in the United Kingdom, it has gained unrivalled praise both nationally and internationally.

Box Office: 0118 969 8000

www.millatsonning.com

27 February - 18 April





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You