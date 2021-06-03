RED Entertainment to Produce Three New Pantomimes for 2021 Season

RED Entertainment today announced that they will be expanding their ever-growing production house to produce three new pantomimes for the 2021 season.

In association with Prime Pantomimes, panto will be returning to New Theatre Peterborough, Queen's Theatre Barnstaple and Stafford Gatehouse Theatre.

RED Entertainment prides itself on producing high-quality theatre that reaches and engages new audiences previously unconnected with their local theatres. This December creatives at RED Entertainment, who share decades of experience in the pantomime industry, are working together to create three fun-filled traditional family pantomimes that will make audiences' Christmas wishes come true!

Audiences can look forward to spectacular costumes, side-splitting comedy, dazzling sets and extraordinary special effects. All the ingredients you need for an enchanting pantomime adventure.

New Theatre, Peterborough is set to expect a captivating journey on a magic carpet with a new production of Aladdin written by Julian Woolford, from 15th December to 30th December.

Following a successful production of Gareth Gates' Christmas Cracker, pantomime will return to Barnstaple! Queen's Theatre Barnstaple will join Cinderella, written by Lee Waddingham, on her rags to riches story, but will she meet her dashing Prince Charming? Audiences can find out from 10th December to 31st December 2021.

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? A lavish new production of the fairest panto in the land, Snow White written by Wink Taylor at the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre from 10th December to 31st December 2021.

Matt Brinkler, the Executive Producer for RED Entertainment, said: "Pantomime is crucial to the survival of British theatre as we know it and I am so pleased that the RED Entertainment team will be working alongside the dedicated venue staff at Barnstaple, Stafford & Peterborough to ensure we give local audiences an exciting pantomime adventure... and add some sparkle back into Christmas"

Alongside their Pantomime season, RED Entertainment continues to produce premium theatrical experiences in 2021 with the newly written UK Tours of Dead Lies by best-selling crime writer Hilary Bonner and musical comedy Girls Just Wanna Have Fun starring Maureen Nolan, Niki Evans, Stephanie Dooley, Jess Wright and Olivier Award Winner Leanne Jones.

Pantomime star casting to be announced.