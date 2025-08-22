Queer Cabaret Artist Hersh Dagmarr Brings DAGMARR'S DIMANCHE To Crazy Coqs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Flamboyant spectre Hersh Dagmarr will bring Kabarett and Chanson to London's Crazy Coqs on Sunday 14 September (7:30pm) in Dagmarr's Dimanche.

Together with pianist/arranger Frau Karen Newby and in the company of other chanteuses and vamps from Marlene and Piaf, to the Pet Shop Boys and Kylie, be transported to a world of decadence, sequins, chanson, sprechgesang, belting show tunes, poetry and romance.

Joining Hersh as his guest star for the first time will be performer/illusionist Enrico Touché, bringing his special brand of alternative magic to the stage of Crazy Coqs.

Hersh Dagmarr is a London-based native French singer/songwriter and a cabaret artist. His visceral inspiration from the grand German kabarett era mixed with his own background as a jazz singer and experience as a French club kid from the noughties evolved into a unique blend of expressionist and theatrical avant-pop cabaret. “My interest in music is quite polar. It's equally coming from a faraway past and a rather distant future. Like some kind of haunting past life.”

Karen Newby is an accomplished, versatile piano vocalist, with an ever-expanding repertoire covering all styles. Classically trained, she has a flawless piano technique which is equally at home playing jazz standards, show tunes and chart hits. Karen performs in the world's top venues, and her skills as an accompanist are as relevant for open mic sessions and ‘impromptu guest participation' as they are for opera and classical recitals, auditions and ballet class.