QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT Will Celebrate 50 Years of Bohemian Rhapsody at the London Palladium

Gala concert QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT will celebrate 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsody with over 25 of Queen’s biggest hits. The concert will take place at the London Palladium on Tuesday 8 April with tickets on sale Friday 7 February, 10am.

QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT has played over 300 sold-out shows across the world including Carnegie Hall, New York, arenas and theatres in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Australia, New Zealand and the UK and was the first ever live rock concert to play St Paul’s Cathedral. The concert boasts an incredible night of over 25 Queen Anthems, performed by candlelight and features a cast of West End Singers who have previously all performed in QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT, coming together for this special gala concert, accompanied by an epic live rock band.

The cast includes Georgia Carling (Matilda The Musical, Babies: A New Musical), Daniel Conway (Kinky Boots), Kinda Dusty co-director Simon Gordon (Bat Out of Hell, Heathers the Musical), Joel Harper Jackson (Cock, Jesus Christ Superstar), Nathan Lodge (Queen by Candlelight World tour), Patrick O’Sullivan (Bat Out of Hell, Dr Doolittle the Musical), Benjamin Purkiss (Bat Out of Hell, Zorro The Musical), Sandra Regan (Queen by Candlelight World tour), Rory Taylor (Thriller Live, RENT), Sam Toland Leigh (The Book Of Mormon, We Will Rock You) and Becca Wickes (SIX the Musical, Heathers the Musical). Special guest stars are to be announced.

QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT includes some of the most iconic songs of all time, including Bohemian Rhapsody, It’s a Kind of Magic, We Are The Champions, Who Wants to Live Forever and many more.

QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT is produced and directed by Simon Gordon and Daniel Wood of Kinda Dusty Ltd. with general management by Patrick O’Sullivan, orchestrations and musical supervision and direction by Sam Broadbere.

