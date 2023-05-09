QUALITY STREET Comes To The Stephen Joseph Theatre

Delicious Regency farce Quality Street comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. A co-production from Northern Broadsides and the New Vic Theatre, it can be seen in the Round from 6 to 10 June.

The acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived. The popularity of J.M. Barrie's romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK's most loved chocolates: Quality Street.

This sweet and sumptuous show was created with a team of retired workers from the Halifax factory where Quality Street chocolates have been proudly made since 1936, wrapping the action in their witty and outrageous observations.

Phoebe Throssel runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street. Ten years after a tearful goodbye, her old flame returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine's face when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe spurs the determined heroine to action: she becomes the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter-ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain's heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalizing the town with her deception or wrecking her future with the man she loves.

Phoebe is played by Paula Lane, familiar to audiences from six years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.

Two of the cast return from the original run: Alicia McKenzie, who will be familiar to SJT audiences from A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol and Jack and the Beanstalk, and Louisa-May Parker. They are joined by Jelani D'Aguilar, Alice Imelda, Aron Julius, Alex Moran, Jamie Smelt and Gilly Tompkins.

Laurie Sansom, director of Quality Street and Artistic Director/CEO of Northern Broadsides says: "It was heart-breaking to have to abandon this production in 2020 when it was being enjoyed by so many. We are thrilled to be working with our wonderful partners at New Vic Theatre to bring it back with a fantastically playful company. They capture the wit and wisdom of JM Barrie's delightfully comic creation, as well as the Halifax women who helped us make the original show."

Quality Street features original design by Jessica Worrall, lighting design by Joe Price and sound design by Nick Sagar. The puppet maker is Beka Haigh and the choreographer is Ben Wright. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Quality Street can be seen at the SJT from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 10 June at 7.30pm, with matinees on Thursday 8 June at 1.30pm and Saturday 10 June at 2.30pm. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here