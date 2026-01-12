Punchdrunk's LANDER 23 Extended Run Announced Through May 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Punchdrunk have extended the run of LANDER 23 at its home base in Woolwich, London through 10 May 2026. Best ticket availability is from February 2026 with tickets from £38.75 and available to book now.

A live action video game, LANDER 23 sees the immersive theatre pioneers collide with the world of gaming as never before, as audiences become players in a multiplayer stealth game.

LANDER 23 splits players into two squads – Command (Drivers) and Ground Team (Fields). As the Fields navigate the alien landscape, players rely solely on the voice and guidance of your Drivers, stationed aboard the ship. Communication is your lifeline. LANDER 23: LAUNCH, SEARCH, SURVIVE.

The Lander Division of the Centre for Astrobiology is responsible for exploring the outer realms of the galaxy. No division goes further or deeper into the unknown. Tasked with discovering unchartered territories, exploring the outermost reaches and bringing back valuable data to the mothership. A week ago, the crew of Lander 23 vanished while harvesting a new and valuable energy source. A distress signal then silence. You are the next crew in. Your mission is clear – continue their job without the same happening to you. Time is not on your side. The environment is treacherous. There are hidden dangers lurking in the shadows. Do not deviate from the mission.