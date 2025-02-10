Puccini's Final Opera TURANDOT Returns to the Royal Opera This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Spring, The Royal Opera will present Turandot, a mythical tale of revenge and love. Marking the 300th performance of the opera on the Royal Opera House's Main Stage, Andrei Șerban's spectacular production remains a Covent Garden favourite, drawing on Chinese and Italian theatrical tradition to evoke a richly imagined, mythical Peking, in a dazzling spectacle of colour, drama, and dance.

Acclaimed soprano Sondra Radvanovsky performs as the icy Princess Turandot in the first cast, with Ewa Płonka taking on the role from 12 April onwards. SeokJong Baek and Gwyn Hughes Jones share the role of Calaf, and the role of Liù will be performed by Anna Princeva and Gemma Summerfield. Rafael Payare returns to conduct the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House after his celebrated House debut in 2023, sharing the run with Francesco Ivan Ciampa.

First staged at Covent Garden in 1984, the production grew out of the deep creative partnership between director Șerban and his designer, the late Sally Jacobs. Șerban's interpretation was rooted in the 1762 play by Italian playwright Carlo Gozzi, upon which Puccini based his opera. Gozzi recast the ancient tale – originally from Persia – as a fable set in an ancient, legendary China. This revival is directed by Jack Furness who is joined by the original choreographer Kate Flatt.

Turandot will be broadcast live in cinemas around the world on Tuesday 1 April 2025, with encore performances from Sunday 6 April.

