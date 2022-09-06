Professor Brian Cox Cbe Sets New Guinness World Records Title For Live Tour

Professor Brian Cox CBE has set a brand-new Guinness World Records title for the most tickets sold for a science tour after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal, eclipsing his own record in the process for a second time.



The previous record had stood at 158,589 which Professor Brian Cox set with his 2017 live tour, which itself had bettered his own previous record.

On achieving a new Guinness World Records title, Professor Brian Cox said: "It is wonderful that so many people want to spend an evening contemplating our place in the Universe. I'm very proud on behalf of the entire team involved in putting on my tours that we can extend this record."



Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at Guinness World Records says: "It's a pleasure to celebrate the ongoing success of Brian's mind-expanding tour. As the world around us seems to get increasingly complex and confusing, it's reassuring to know that Brian's on hand to put us in our place. We really do live in a wonderful, complex and beautiful universe, and I can think of no better a person to guide us through it."



Cox is midway through a brand-new world tour for 2022, Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey, which is currently touring UK arenas to sell-out audiences before embarking on dates across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. He completed the United States-leg of the tour earlier this year before enjoying a sell-out run of special shows at the Royal Opera House in London in August.



Professor Brian Cox added: "We are living though difficult times, and I think that means that many people are looking for a little escapism, but also a wider perspective. I say early on in the show that cosmology raises profound philosophical and emotional questions about the value of our civilisation, and I think the challenges to our world view forced upon us by the study of black holes, the origin of life and the new spectacular images from telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope deliver escapism, wonder, and also a little food for thought!"



Horizons - A 21st Century Space Odyssey takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art LED screen technology, Arenas are filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang. What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? The deepest of questions are explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

Horizons - A 21st Century Space Odyssey is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings. Brian is once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince for the show.