Powerhouse Theatre Zoom In With Their Brand New Digital Play WHITE NOISE

Birmingham-based theatre company Powerhouse Theatre will present their very first LIVE Zoom play, White Noise, which will be performed at the end of the month.

"With theatre openings still up in the air in the UK at the moment, we wanted to create the closest thing to live theatre we could think of for audiences to enjoy and experience from the safety of their own homes. And so a live Zoom play was born!" says co-creative director Danielle J Gearing.

Mo Gearing, the other half of the Powerhouse team, and the writer/director of the play, says "Powerhouse is dedicated to creating bold, brave and bossy theatre and championing new work by and for womxn and queer people" and so it is no surprise that a percentage of all the profits from ticket sales will be going to LGBTQ+ arts charity the Raze Collective to help support, develop and nurture Queer performers and their work.

White Noise follows the unlikely friendship of a lonely sex addict MP and a student sex worker as they navigate the trials and tribulations thrown their way during a world pandemic.

The cast comprises of Paul Westwood as lost and lonely MP David and Danielle J Gearing as sassy sex worker Elise.

The play will be performed LIVE on Friday 28 August at 7:30PM. Tickets are £7.50 and are available to buy from here.

