Portsmouth Theatres Reunited: New Theatre Royal Joins The Kings Theatre

In a historic move that honours the rich cultural heritage of the city, New Theatre Royal (NTR) has officially joined The Kings Theatre Portsmouth and will operate under a group leadership team led by CEO Richard Pearce, with Damon Repton, Chairperson of the Kings, taking the Chair of both Boards of Trustees. This combination brings together two of Portsmouth's most treasured venues in a shared mission to enhance the city's creative life while securing the long-term preservation and use of both historic theatres.

Over the years, both theatres have faced uncertain times. It was the determination and love of passionate volunteers that kept the lights on, many of whom continue to be involved to this day. Thanks to that commitment—and a renewed connection with the community, local businesses, and partner charities—both theatres have experienced remarkable growth, recently welcoming record audience numbers and expanding their impact across the city.

By combining operations, the two organisations will build on each other's strengths to deliver even more engaging programming, ensure the long-term care and celebration of two architectural gems, and deepen their shared commitment to creating inclusive, vibrant cultural spaces that serve Portsmouth for generations to come.

Chair of the Kings and NTR Boards, Damon Repton, shared his optimism and pride in the new chapter ahead.

“I am delighted and honoured to be chairing such exceptional trustees, presiding over two treasures of Portsmouth. I foresee a very exciting future for both theatres as they continue to enhance the cultural experience they provide to the city and its visitors—something that is already widely recognised and celebrated. We are the only city outside London to have two operating Frank Matcham theatres. That in itself is remarkable.

Together, our shared strengths position us to deliver greater cultural impact and ensure a bright, sustainable future for both venues. None of this would be possible without the continued support of our volunteers, employees, Portsmouth City Council, Arts Council England, our sponsors, partners, and, most importantly, the people of Portsmouth.”

Angela Parks, who now steps down as Chair and Trustee of the NTR following the reuniting, reflected on the journey with pride and confidence.

“We are excited that both theatres share the same vision and believe that both organisations are stronger together. This merger protects the legacy of those who have worked so hard over the years to ensure that NTR is a valuable part of the cultural offerings in this city. We are looking forward to seeing this partnership flourish and make our waterfront city even prouder.

Together, the theatres will become a creative hub in the city, building on the apprenticeship programmes, work experience opportunities, dance development and youth theatre that they already deliver.”

