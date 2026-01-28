Pierre Novellie Adds Extra London Show to YOU SIT THERE, I'LL STAND HERE Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pierre Novellie has added an extra London date to his brand new tour with critically acclaimed show, 'You Sit There, I'll Stand Here'. The extra show will be at London's Leicester Square Theatre on Thursday 28th May and has been added to his biggest tour to date across the UK and Ireland just as Pierre wraps up his 12-night Soho Theatre run. The news comes as Pierre's first BBC Radio 4 series - 'Why in the Name of Pierre Novellie' - has received rave reviews and acclaim from fans.

Pierre's sold-out, month-long run of this show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 saw him make the list of 'Best Reviewed Shows of the Fringe' (British Comedy Guide) for a fourth year in a row. In 'You Sit There, I'll Stand Here', Pierre is once again delighting audiences with his award-winning observational comedy style that has seen him garner high praise from fans and critics over the years. It's been a big year for Pierre - he discovered his 'dad energy' without being a dad, he challenged an Australian hotel to a housekeeping stand-off and he attempted to fully move house, across London, in one afternoon. The only problem was the beef - come find out why.

Pierre can be heard as co-host of BudPod with fellow comedian Glenn Moore and also co-host of the video game podcast Button Boys with Glenn Moore and Sarah Keyworth. His television and writing credits include Mock The Week (BBC 2), The Mash Report (BBC 2), Spitting Image (ITV / BritBox), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central) and World's Most Dangerous Roads (Dave).

A widely celebrated live act, Pierre has had sell out shows across the UK and Ireland. His previous hit stand-up show, 'Must We?', sold out the entire Fringe festival run and an 11 night London run at Soho Theatre, he has also performed the show at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Pierre has supported comedy legend Frank Skinner on tour as well as on his West End runs at the Garrick Theatre and Gielgud Theatre. He is a past winner of the Amused Moose Laugh-Off and has received nominations for the Amused Moose Comedy Award, The Skinny Awards and the Chortle Awards.