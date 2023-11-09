Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS at Shakespeare North Playhouse

An all new trailer and rehearsal photos have been released for The Wind in the Willows at Shakespeare North Playhouse. Performances will run 24th November - 13th January.

Set to captivate theatregoers throughout the festive season, The Wind in the Willows will showcase the magic and splendour of Kenneth Grahame's beloved children's classic.

This delightful adaptation of the timeless tale will bring the magical world of Toad, Mole, Ratty, and Badger to life in an extraordinary theatrical experience for the whole family.

Directed by the acclaimed theatre visionary Julia Samuels The Wind in the Willows promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience, transporting the audience into a world of captivating characters, whimsical adventures, and profound life lessons.

Photo Credit: Meg Terzza