Photos: WILD ROSE In Rehearsal At The Royal Lyceum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Caledonia Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions have released rehearsal photos for the world première of brand-new musical Wild Rose, written by Nicole Taylor (One Day, Three Girls, The C Word, The Nest) and directed by John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Black Watch).

The cast includes Dawn Sievewright and Blythe Duff, Andy Clark (Alan Boyne/ Train Traveller/ Belmont), Amber Sylvia Edwards (Eileen), Liz Ewing (Agnes/ Mary), Peter Hannah (Sam/Prison Officer/ Gordon Laverty/ Mark Hagen), Hannah Jarrett-Scott (Kathy/Amanda), Janet Kumah (Susannah), Louise McCarthy (Jackie), Emma Mullen (Nurse), Julia Murray (Ensemble), Mia Musakambeva (BBC Receptionist), Star Penders (Train Lady) and Ashley J Russell (Female Partygoer). The role of Wynonna will be alternated by Lily Ferguson, Jessie-Lou Harvey and Ayla Sherriff; and the role of Lyle by Alfie Campbell, Calum Middleton, and Leo Stephen.

The production begins its life in Scotland where the piece is set, opening The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2025 as part of the company’s Spring season. Based on the critically acclaimed award-winning film of the same name written by Taylor, directed by Tom Harper and produced by Faye Ward (Fable Pictures), the production opens on 14 March, with previews from 6 March, and runs until 5 April.

Released to critical acclaim in 2018, the film, directed by Tom Harper, produced by Faye Ward for Fable Pictures, and blessed with an incredible soundtrack, won the BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Feature Film, Best Writer for Nicole and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley – the latter was also nominated for a BAFTA Film Award. It was nominated and won several other awards, including 10 Independent Film Award nominations, winning the Best Independent Film Award for Best Music; as well as several awards for Best Original Song for Glasgow (No Place Like Home) including the Critics’ Choice Award.

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

WILD ROSE In Rehearsal

Comments