Photos: Theatre Royal Bath Productions Presents George Orwell's 1984

Seventy-five years on from the publication of George Orwell’s groundbreaking novel 1984, Theatre Royal Bath Productions’ thrilling new stage version by Ryan Craig and directed by Lindsay Posner, will play Theatre Royal Bath from 20 – 28 September 2024, followed by dates in Malvern, Poole, Guildford, Cambridge, Brighton, Richmond and Liverpool. Production photography is released today.

George Orwell’s masterpiece creates a world where every action is painstakingly monitored and controlled by a powerful regime, where independent thought and choice are relics of an almost-forgotten past.

On 4th April 1984, Winston Smith, comrade number 6079, starts a diary, a simple act which puts Winston’s life in jeopardy. A clandestine love affair with co-worker Julia further enrages the authorities, but can they truly trust each other? And what of the mysterious O’Brien? Will he help them overthrow the regime, confront them with their most terrifying fears, or worse…?

The cast includes versatile actor, comedian and musician Keith Allen(The Young Ones, The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Homecoming, Pinter 3), with Mark Quartley (BBC’s Inside Man, The Tempest, RSC), Eleanor Wyld (Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice, Shakespeare’s Globe) and David Birrell(King John, RSC, Bodies, Netflix), with Niamh Bennett and Lewis Hart.

Ryan Craig’s recent work includes Charlotte and Theodore, which received its world premiere at the Ustinov Studio in February 2023. Nominated as Most Promising Playwright at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2005, he has gone on to win acclaim for The Holy Rosenbergs and Our Class at the National Theatre, The Glass Room and Filthy Business at Hampstead Theatre.

Director Lindsay Posner returns to Bath fresh from the West End transfers of Noises Off and A View From The Bridge, and the sell-out success of The Deep Blue Sea.

The creative team includes Justin Nardella (Set, Costume and Video Designer), Paul Pyant (Lighting Designer) and Giles Thomas (Sound Designer), with Associate Video Designer Stanley Orwin-Fraser, Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG, Associate Director George Jibson and Assistant Designer Lorelei Cairns.

