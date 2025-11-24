Photos: The Dukes of Lancaster Unveils 2025 Christmas Show THE SNOW QUEEN

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dukes will present THE SNOW QUEEN from 21 November to 31 December 2025, and the theatre has released new production photos. Get a first look at the production below.

The creative team will include set designer Rachel Walton-Daniels, costume designer Laura O’Conor, and technical lead Brent Lees and his team. Chris Lawson will direct the six-person cast, who will perform a production featuring original songs, comic moments, and an array of characters.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s tale, the production follows young Kai, who is taken to the icy realm of the Snow Queen. His best friend Gerda sets out on a journey through forests, frozen landscapes, and unfamiliar worlds to rescue him. Along the way, Gerda encounters new companions and challenges while discovering that courage, friendship, and compassion can overcome even the darkest forces.

Audiences attending this year’s Christmas show will find seasonal amenities available throughout the venue, including warm beverages and seating in the bar and café spaces.

Performances of THE SNOW QUEEN run 21 November–31 December 2025.

Tickets and information: dukeslancaster.org or 01524 598500 / tickets@dukeslancaster.org.

School and group bookings are also available.

Photo Credit: Gabi Dawkins



