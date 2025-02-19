Photos: THE PARENT AGENCY World Premiere At Storyhouse Chester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production photos have been released of The Parent Agency – The Musical. This brand new musical adapted by comedian and author David Baddiel from his best-selling book, with music and additional lyrics by the composer of Everybody's Talking about Jamie's Dan Gillespie Sells, had it’s world premiere at Storyhouse Chester on Saturday 15 February 2025, where it is now playing until Sunday 2 March 2025. With a gala night scheduled for tonight. [Wednesday 19 February 2025].

Max Bispham (Les Miserables, Mrs Doubtfire), Osian Salter (Les Miserables, The Osmonds a New Musical), Eli Sowden-Mehta (Wonka, Blitz, Wicked) and Louis Wilkins (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) share the role of Barry.

Rebecca McKinnis(Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) play Susan and Rakesh Boury (Matilda, The Creakers) will play Geoff.

Completing the cast are Kazmin Borrer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Elliot Broadfoot (Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder), Natasha Cayabyab (Shrek the Musical), Dylan Collymore (Shrek The Musical), Sarah McFarlane (SIX), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Why Am I So Single?) Alan Vicary (Girl From The North Country), Ralph Birthwell (Life of Pi), Althea Burey (The Gruffalo), Elliot Copeland (Becoming Nancy), Jessica Daugirda (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Sophia Lewis (Around The World in 80 Days) and Robbie Scott (Sunshine on Leith).

The Parent Agency - The Musical will appeal to anyone who is, or has been, a child.

And also, to anyone who is, or has had, at least one parent.

And definitely, to anyone who wishes they weren’t called Barry.

Eleven-year-old Barry Bennett hates his name. In fact, it's number one on the list of things he blames his parents (Susan and Geoff) for along with "being boring, never buying him cool stuff, being tired all the time and being too strict”. So, he makes a wish for a better mum and dad and finds himself whisked away to Youngdon in the 'United Kid-dom’, an alternate universe where kids get to pick out their perfect parents with the assistance of the staff of the eponymous Parent Agency.

For Barry, this seems like a dream come true, although he soon learns that choosing a new mum and dad isn’t as simple as it sounds...

