Photos: THE 39 STEPS is Now Playing at Salisbury Playhouse

All new production images have been released for The 39 Steps which opened yesterday evening at Salisbury Playhouse. Check out the photos below!

Experience the mystery of Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic spy thriller, The 39 Steps, in Patrick Barlow’s brilliantly hilarious stage adaptation. This Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy is back on a UK tour after a phenomenal 10-year run in London’s West End.



Follow the dashing Richard Hannay as he embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with daring antics, romantic encounters and ghastly murders. Get set for a whirlwind of suspense taking you from the bustling streets of London to the remote Scottish Highlands, as four talented actors play over 150 characters. Don’t miss this exhilarating escapade that will have you laughing, gasping, and cheering for more!

