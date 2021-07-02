Photos: TALENT Opens Tonight at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield
TalentÂ is a play with music about friendship, ambition and the lower rungs of the showbiz ladder.
Talent by Victoria Wood, directed by Paul Foster will play the Crucible Theatre July 2 through Saturday 24th July 2021.
It's 1978. Bunters club is hosting its Friday Talent Night - the acts on the bill hope that it's a stepping stone to New Faces or Opportunity Knocks. 24-year-old Julie dreams of stardom, escape from her dead-end job and the chance to leave the drudgery of living at home with her mother. Her less worldly-wise friend Maureen has come along to offer support.
Full of Victoria Wood's unmatched wit and observation, Talent is a play with music about friendship, ambition and the lower rungs of the showbiz ladder.
Cast in the play are: Richard Cant (The Country Wife), Daniel Crossley (Me and My Girl), Jamie-Rose Monk (Dick Whittington), Jonathon Ojinnaka, (Coronation Street), James Quinn (Democracy) and Lucie Shorthouse (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).
Designer Janet Bird
Lighting Designer Aideen Malone
Musical Supervisor Sarah Travis
Musical Director Ellen Campbell
Sound Designer George Dennis
Movement Director Emily-Jane Boyle
Casting Director Will Burton CDG
Assistant Director Elin Schofield
For more information visit: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Photo credit: Chris Saunders
The company
Lucie Shorthouse and Jamie-Rose Monk
Lucie Shorthouse and Jamie-Rose Monk
Jonathon Ojinnaka and Lucie Shorthouse
Jamie-Rose Monk, James Quinn and Richard Cant