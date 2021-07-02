Photos: TALENT Opens Tonight at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield

Talent by Victoria Wood, directed by Paul Foster will play the Crucible Theatre July 2 through Saturday 24th July 2021.

It's 1978. Bunters club is hosting its Friday Talent Night - the acts on the bill hope that it's a stepping stone to New Faces or Opportunity Knocks. 24-year-old Julie dreams of stardom, escape from her dead-end job and the chance to leave the drudgery of living at home with her mother. Her less worldly-wise friend Maureen has come along to offer support.

Full of Victoria Wood's unmatched wit and observation, Talent is a play with music about friendship, ambition and the lower rungs of the showbiz ladder.



Cast in the play are: Richard Cant (The Country Wife), Daniel Crossley (Me and My Girl), Jamie-Rose Monk (Dick Whittington), Jonathon Ojinnaka, (Coronation Street), James Quinn (Democracy) and Lucie Shorthouse (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

Designer Janet Bird

Lighting Designer Aideen Malone

Musical Supervisor Sarah Travis

Musical Director Ellen Campbell

Sound Designer George Dennis

Movement Director Emily-Jane Boyle

Casting Director Will Burton CDG

Assistant Director Elin Schofield



For more information visit: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Photo credit: Chris Saunders