Photos: Stars of SISTER ACT Spread the Love Around Wolverhampton

Sandra Marvin and Lizzie Bea, stars of hit musical SISTER ACT, currently playing at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, took time out to spread the love around the city, stopping off to visit St Peter's Collegiate Church.

They star in the show at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre until Saturday 10 June, a major musical production based on the iconic Sister Act movie. Final tickets remain at Click Here.

Sandra Marvin who plays the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg, Deloris Van Cartier, said; “it’s amazing to be back at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. The last time I was here was in 2010 playing Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray. Thirteen years on, I remember it like it was yesterday. You can’t forget that auditorium, it is so stunning, beautiful and unique. Backstage is gorgeous and seeing all the renovations that have happened, it’s a theatre that is so well looked after and the staff are so lovely, it feels like coming home. It is a joy to play this part here and we’re having so much fun.”

This sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Having played Jessie Grant in ITV’s Emmerdale for two years, Sandra Marvin joined the West End production of Waitress to play Becky, before reprising the role in 2021 and 2022 for the UK Tour of the production. Her many other West End theatre credits include most recently Mrs Fezziwig/Mrs Mops in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre, City of Angels and Committee at the Donmar Warehouse, Miss Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Queenie in Show Boat at the New London Theatre, Rose in Stepping Out at the Vaudeville Theatre, Porgy and Bess at the Savoy Theatre and Ragtime and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Her other credits include Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic and on tour in the US and Mama Morton in Chicago at Leicester Curve. In 2016 Sandra performed with Kate Bush on her 22-date sold-out Before the Dawn concerts and features on her live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy Award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney film, Gravity.

Lizzie Bea recently starred as Martha Dunnstock in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace. She recently received critical and audience acclaim for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum. Her other theatre credits include Abigail in the World Premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta and performing in the UK Tours of Kinky Boots, Fat Friends the Musical, Chicken Little, The Shakespeare Revue and The 3 Little Pigs.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

