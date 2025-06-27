Photos: Shobna Gulati and Reece Dinsdale Star in THROUGH IT ALL TOGETHER World Premiere at Leeds Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New images have been released by Leeds Playhouse from its world premiere production of Through It All Together, a moving and uplifting play by writer and life-long Leeds United supporter Chris O’Connor.

Exploring the enduring bonds of family, friends, and the beautiful game, it’s set against the backdrop of Leeds United’s historic rise under Marcelo Bielsa. The play, which is a tribute to resilience, community, and the moments that bring us together, runs in the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse from 23 June to 19 July.

The five-a-side team of actors includes Shobna Gulati (Sue), Reece Dinsdale (Howard), Natalie Davies (Hazel), with Dean Smith and Everal A Walsh who multirole more than 10 characters between them.

Commissioned and developed by Leeds Playhouse, Through It All Together tells the heartwarming story of an ordinary Yorkshire family living with a dementia diagnosis, celebrating their love for Leeds United and for each other.

As their team welcomes manager Marcelo Bielsa, hope is reignited not just for promotion, but for personal renewal. Amid misplaced teabags, a legendary chilli recipe, and the dream of returning to the Premier League after 16 long years, the story unfolds as a moving tribute to resilience, stubborn independence, and glorious failure.

This play underscores the Playhouse’s commitment to creating professional work with and for people living with dementia, rooted in lived experience, and accessible to the communities it serves. The production has been developed in close collaboration with members of Leeds’ Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project (DEEP), co-run by Leeds Playhouse and Dementia Friendly Leeds.

Leeds Playhouse offers a variety of creative activities for people living with dementia, including Our Time sessions, Peer Support sessions in collaboration with the Peer Support Service and cultural organisations across the city, and its groundbreaking Dementia Friendly performances.

The Playhouse's innovative approach has earned national recognition, receiving awards from the Alzheimer’s Society and the National Dementia Care Awards.

The creative team for Through It All Together is completed by Director Gitika Buttoo, Set & Costume Designer Amanda Stoodley; Lighting Designer Jason Taylor; Sound Designer & Composer Annie May Fletcher; Movement Director Neil Bettles; Casting Director Lucy Casson CDG; and Theatre & Dementia Consultant Dr Nicky Taylor.

By Chris O’Connor

Courtyard Theatre, Leeds Playhouse

23 June – 19 July

Press night: Friday 27 June, 7.45pm

Age 11+

Box office 0113 213 7700

Book online leedsplayhouse.org.uk

