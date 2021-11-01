Photos: See Sally Ann Triplett, Emily Langham, Dan Burton & More in the WHITE CHRISTMAS UK Tour

WHITE CHRISTMAS opened on Thursday 28 October at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, and is set to visit The Bristol Hippdrome, Canterbury Marlowe, Manchester Palace Theatre, Plymouth Theatre Royal and Edinburgh Playhouse.

Check out photos below!

The show stars Sally Ann Triplett as 'Martha Watson', Dan Burton as 'Phil Davis', Matthew Jeans as 'Bob Wallace', Jessica Daley as 'Betty Haynes', Emily Langham as 'Judy Haynes' and Duncan Smith as 'General Waverly'.

The cast is completed by Phillip Bertioli, Imogen Bowtell, Isabel Canning, Freddie Clements, Meg Darcy, Adam Denman, Beth Devine, Kirsty Fuller, Ashton Harkness, Sam Holden, Matt Holland, Samuel John-Humphreys, Aoife Kenny, Ella Kemp, Joshua Lovell, Martin McCarthy, Benjamin Mundy, Oliver Ramsdale, Kayleigh Thadani and Kraig Thornber.