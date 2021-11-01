Photos: See Sally Ann Triplett, Emily Langham, Dan Burton & More in the WHITE CHRISTMAS UK Tour
WHITE CHRISTMAS opened on Thursday 28 October at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, and is set to visit The Bristol Hippdrome, Canterbury Marlowe, Manchester Palace Theatre, Plymouth Theatre Royal and Edinburgh Playhouse.
Check out photos below!
The show stars Sally Ann Triplett as 'Martha Watson', Dan Burton as 'Phil Davis', Matthew Jeans as 'Bob Wallace', Jessica Daley as 'Betty Haynes', Emily Langham as 'Judy Haynes' and Duncan Smith as 'General Waverly'.
The cast is completed by Phillip Bertioli, Imogen Bowtell, Isabel Canning, Freddie Clements, Meg Darcy, Adam Denman, Beth Devine, Kirsty Fuller, Ashton Harkness, Sam Holden, Matt Holland, Samuel John-Humphreys, Aoife Kenny, Ella Kemp, Joshua Lovell, Martin McCarthy, Benjamin Mundy, Oliver Ramsdale, Kayleigh Thadani and Kraig Thornber.
WHITE CHRISTMAS has Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and a Book by David Ives and Paul Blake. It is based on the original production by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Annie, Breakfast at Tiffany's). It is directed by Ian Talbot OBE (High Society, Anything Goes) and choreographed by two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear CBE (Mary Poppins, Gypsy). Set Design is by Michael Taylor and Costume Design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical Supervision is by Stephen Brooker, Lighting Design by Mark Henderson and Sound Design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with New Musical arrangements by Jason Carr.
For more information visit: https://www.whitechristmasthemusical.co.uk/uk-tour/
Sally Ann Triplett and company
The company
Matthew Jeans, Ella Kemp and Jessica Daley
Matthew Jeans, Dan Burton and company
Matthew Jeans and company
Emily Langham, Dan Burton and company
Emily Langham and Ella Kemp
Dan Burton, Emily Langham, Jessica Daley and company