Photos: SORRY FOR MY ENGLISH in Rehearsal at Tabernacle Theatre

Teal House Foundation, who are showing at Notting Hill's Tabernacle Theatre this weekend have just released rehearsal photos from their space in Warsaw. Featuring artists from Russia, Poland, Moldova, Ukraine and Nigeria. Check out the photos below!

The performance blends monologues, poetry, music and movement, drawing on original texts written by the performers themselves all of whom are living in exile because of who they are or what they have stood up for.

Created and performed by artists in exile from across the world, Sorry for My English turns linguistic imperfection into a stand up comedy-cum-theatrical performance to connect English-speaking audiences together and share in the difficulties of creating in a foreign language.

Photo Credit: Aleksandr Spilevoj



Aleksandr Spilevoj

Dariia Gomez and Aleksandr Spilevoj

Dariia Gomez

Stefani Elizaveta Burmakova

Wanda Konisevich

Vadim Korolev

Vadim Korolev

Aleksandr Spilevoj and Vadim Korolev

Stefani Elizaveta Burmakova

Catalina Cazacu

Cast with Aleksandr Spilevoj