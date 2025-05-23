Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough

The show opens on 23 May, runs until 14 June.
Directed by Júlia Levai, Radiant Boy opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 23 May, runs until 14 June. Written by Nancy Netherwood, the cast is led by Renée Lamb and Stuart Thompson, with Ben Allen and Wendy Nottingham. Check out all new photos from the show below!
North-East England, 1983. As a snowstorm rages outside, trainee singer Russell and his mother Maud await the arrival of a young priest who believes Russell is a victim of possession. Winner of the RSC's 37 plays competition, Radiant Boy is a new play about faith, shame and queerness and finding connection through art.
Photo Credit: Olivia Spencer
Renee Lamb and Stuart Thompson
Wendy Nottingham and Stuart Tompson
