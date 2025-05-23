 tracking pixel
Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough

The show opens on 23 May, runs until 14 June.

By: May. 23, 2025
Directed by Júlia Levai, Radiant Boy opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 23 May, runs until 14 June.  Written by Nancy Netherwood, the cast is led by Renée Lamb and Stuart Thompson, with Ben Allen and Wendy Nottingham. Check out all new photos from the show below!

North-East England, 1983. As a snowstorm rages outside, trainee singer Russell and his mother Maud await the arrival of a young priest who believes Russell is a victim of possession. Winner of the RSC's 37 plays competition, Radiant Boy is a new play about faith, shame and queerness and finding connection through art.

Photo Credit: Olivia Spencer

Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough Image
Ben Allen

Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough Image
Renee Lamb

Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough Image
Stuart Thompson

Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough Image
Stuart Thompson

Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough Image
Wendy Nottingham

Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough Image
Renee Lamb and Stuart Thompson

Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough Image
Wendy Nottingham and Stuart Tompson



