Photos: RADIANT BOY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Directed by Júlia Levai, Radiant Boy opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 23 May, runs until 14 June. Written by Nancy Netherwood, the cast is led by Renée Lamb and Stuart Thompson, with Ben Allen and Wendy Nottingham. Check out all new photos from the show below!

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 35% Gypsy - 24% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds