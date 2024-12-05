Photos: National Theatre's Adaptation of BALLET SHOES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has released production photos for the first major stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book Ballet Shoes. Adapted by Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes), this family show revitalises the beloved story, directed by Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane). Ballet Shoes will run in the Olivier theatre until 22 February 2025.

In a crumbling house full of dinosaur bones and fossils, three adopted sisters – Pauline, Petrova and Posy – are learning who they are and what they want to be. Under the watchful eyes and guidance of their guardian Sylvia, Nana, and some unlikely lodgers, they fight to pursue their individual passions. But in a world that wasn’t built for women with big ambitions, can they forge a future, keep their family together, and even learn a dance or two along the way?

Full casting for Ballet Shoes includes Stacy Abalogun (Ensemble), Eryck Brahmania (Ensemble), Cordelia Braithwaite (Young Juliet Manoff + Ballerina + Ensemble), Luke Cinque-White (Off-Stage Swing), Michelle Cornelius (Ensemble), Sonya Cullingford (Winifred + Ensemble), Yanexi Enriquez (Petrova Fossil), Jenny Galloway (Nana), Courtney George (Ensemble), Georges Hann (The Prince + Ensemble), Nadine Higgin (Theo Dane), Nuwan Hugh Perera (Pianist + Ensemble), Philip Labey (Ensemble), Katie Lee (On Stage Swing), Helena Lymbery (Doctor Jakes), Sharol Mackenzie (Ensemble), Pearl Mackie (Sylvia), Xolisweh Ana Richards (Katerina Federovsky + Ensemble), Sid Sagar (Jai Saran), Grace Saif (Pauline Fossil), Justin Salinger (Great Uncle Matthew + Madame Fidolia), Daisy Sequerra (Posy Fossil) and Katie Singh (Ensemble),

Directed by Katy Rudd with set designer Frankie Bradshaw, costume designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions Chris Fisher, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, classical coach Cira Robinson, dialect coach Penny Dyer, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, associate set designer Natalie Johnson, associate choreographer Jonathan Goddard, swing consultant Eddie Slattery, fight director Haruka Kuroda and staff director Aaliyah Mckay.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

