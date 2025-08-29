Photos: Juliet Aubrey and More in Rehearsals for LITTLE WOMEN

The tour opens on 3 September at Salisbury Playhouse.
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the Little Women UK tour, opening on 3 September at Salisbury Playhouse.
The production will tour to a further seven venues across the UK, concluding its run at Liverpool Playhouse 4 – 8 November.
Experience the enduring journey of the March sisters - tomboy Jo, beautiful Meg, sensitive Beth, and spoilt Amy, as they as they navigate the challenges of the Civil War era, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family. Step into the world of sisterhood, courage, ambition and follow them as they progress into womanhood.
Still as relevant today Little Women is a celebration of women proving that women can be heroes of their own story, can be bold, persistent, self-assured to stand strong in who they are, and what they desire for themselves in their present and future.
Photo credit: Jonathan Phang
Jade Oswald, Tom Richardson
Jewelle Hutchinson, Jade Oswald, Juliet Aubrey, Natalie Dunne, Megan Richards
Jewelle Hutchinson, Jade Oswald, Megan Richards
Juliet Aubrey
Natalie Dunne, Megan Richards
Tom Richardson, Perry Williams
Videos