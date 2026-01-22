Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Theatre503's DONBAS World Premiere

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre503 has shared behind-the-scenes photography from the rehearsal room for Donbas by Olga Braga, a brand new play previewing from 5 February.

Winner of the 2025 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award, Donbas is a powerful and darkly funny new play exploring how people keep living and dreaming, even in uncertain times. Presented in partnership with Good Chance and 45North in association with Seventh Productions, Donbas marks the first production directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike for Theatre503 since he became the organisation’s Artistic Director.

The new photography shares the six-strong cast in rehearsal, featuring Jack Bandeira, Ksenia Devriendt, Liz Kettle, Philippe Spall, Sasha Syzonenko and Steve Watts. Alongside director Anthony Simpson-Pike, the production’s creative team includes Niall McKeever (Set / Costume Design), Chris Nairne (Lighting Design), Xana (Sound Design), Nevena Stojkov (Movement Director), Chandra Ruegg (Casting Director) and Hannah Danson (Costume Supervisor).

Newly released from a Russian prison, Sashko comes home to a father determined to keep him safe as the world unravels. Ivan’s chasing Vera, Vera’s chasing the perfect Claudia Schiffer blonde – and overhead, in Ukrainian skies, the planes are getting closer.

Olga Braga is a London-based Ukrainian playwright, screenwriter and stand-up comedian. A winner of the Off-West-End Adopt a Playwright Award, she has been shortlisted for the Verity Bargate, Phil Fox and Traverse Theatre awards, longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize, and is currently on attachment to the National Theatre and under commission by the RSC.



Photo credit: Malachy Luckie Photography

Anthony Simpson-Pike

Anthony Simpson-Pike and Olga Braga

Jack Bandeira and Phillipe Spall

Ksenia Devriendt and Jack Bandeira

Liz Kettle, Ksenia Devriendt, Sasha Syzonenko

Phillipe Spall and Jack Bandeira

Sasha Syzonenko, Liz Kettle, Phillipe Spall

Steve Watts