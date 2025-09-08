Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENING CLUB at New Wimbledon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are officially underway for The Gardening Club, the new feminist pop-rock musical by Carleigh McRitchie and Bella Wright. Check out photos of the cast in action.

The production will premiere at the New Wimbledon Theatre Studio from September 18–27, 2025, before returning for a one-night-only performance on the Main Stage, November 13, followed by a streaming release on November 14.

Set in 1960s Georgia, The Gardening Club follows five women who, behind the façade of a small-town gardening society, secretly run a drug ring to distribute birth control pills—then illegal in the United States. With an electric pop-rock score, the musical blends humor, heart, and history while exploring rebellion, sisterhood, and self-discovery.

The cast features Emma Wallace (Phoebe), Olivia Quinn (Betty), Hannah Greensmith (Sheila), Emma Espada (Maggie), and Lola Garlick (Vicki), joined by Richie Paisley (Miles), Isaac Moore (Luke), Harry Belton (Cliff), and ensemble/understudies Jasmine Bates, Callum Bultitude, and Rebecca-Jo Roberts.

The production is directed by Tara Noonan (Diary of a Gay Disaster, Batboy, Bare) with music direction by McRitchie and Wright. The creative team also includes Aimee Leigh (choreography), Eli Younger (orchestrations/music supervision), Shannon Blackwood (costume design), Evie Jones (set design), Thea Bulgin (lighting design), Zain Hamad (sound design), and Joni Franieczek (production stage manager).

Presented by Nowhere Girls Theatre in association with Belinda Matthews, with support from LIPA and ATG Productions, The Gardening Club is part of ATG’s Premieres Season, highlighting bold new work at the intersection of art and advocacy.

Tickets for the November Main Stage performance are on sale now at ATG Tickets.



Callum Bultitude, Harry Belton, Emma Wallace, and Issac Moore

Isaac Moore and Emma Espada

Harry Belton and Hannah Greensmith

Lola Garlick and Richie Paisley

Carleigh McRitchie and Bella Wright

Hannah Greensmith, Emma Espada, Emma Wallace, and Olivia Taylor Quinn

The ladies of The Gardening Club

Olivia Taylor Quinn and Emma Wallace