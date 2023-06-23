Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has released photos from inside rehearsal for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once, which will run at the Cotswold theatre from 3rd July – 12th August. 

Based on the critically acclaimed movie of the same name (written and directed by John Carney), Once features music and lyrics by the Academy award-winning team of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including the Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly, and a Tony award-winning book by Enda Walsh. 

Set in Dublin, the musical follows the unforgettable story of an Irish street musician and a funny Czech woman, drawn together by their shared love of music. Sarah Moss (The Mousetrap – West End, Mad House – West End) will play the role of Girl alongside Tomas Wolstenholme (The Choir of Man – NCL, Once - West End/International Tour) as Guy. Wolstenholme understudied the role of Guy whilst on the international tour.

Joining Moss and Wolstenholme in the cast are Amy Bastani (Zorro The Musical – Charing Cross Theatre, London & Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester) as Reza/Ex-Girlfriend, Toby Bradford (The Stand Up Sketch Show – ITV2) as Da/Bank Manager, Fiona Bruce (Coronation Street - ITV) as Baruska, Harry Curley (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Andrej, Theo Diedrick (The True Adventures of Marion and Robin Hood – The Barn Theatre) as Eamon/Emcee, Thomas Fabian Parrish (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Svec and David Shute (The Choir of Man – Adelaide Fringe, Avalon Theatre, Niagra Falls, Coventry, Edinburgh, NCL) as Billy.

The new production will see Dominic Shaw (Silk Road – Trafalgar Studios, Kinky Boots - NCL) return to direct and choreograph, having previously directed the theatre’s inaugural production of The Secret Garden, and he will be joined by Alex Turney (Frankies Guys – UK Tour) as Musical Director, Sophia Pardon (Head Over Heels – Hope Mill Theatre, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying – Southwark Playhouse) as Set & Costume Designer, Nicholas Newman as Sound Designer and James Smith as Lighting Designer. Turney was a member of the original West End cast of Once.

Once marks the first of two musicals that form part of the theatre’s fifth anniversary season, with the revival being followed by the world premiere of Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost’s new one-woman musical of deliverance and revenge, Sin: A New Musical of Revenge. The new musical, which will be directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Indecent Proposal), will run from 18th August – 16th September.

Tickets are now on sale at barntheatre.org.uk.

Photo Credit: Rosie Bowers

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre
The Cast of ONCE

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre
Sarah Moss

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre
Sarah Moss, Amy Bastani, and the Cast of ONCE

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre
Tomas Wolsten Holme

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre
Tomas Wolsten Holme and the Cast of ONCE

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre
Dominic Shaw

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre
David Shute

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre
Sarah Moss and the Cast of ONCE




