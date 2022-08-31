Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

The production opens at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Friday 9 September.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the 30th Anniversary UK and Ireland Tour of Stephen Daldry's seminal production of JB Priestley's classic thriller AN INSPECTOR CALLS which opens at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Friday 9 September before visiting Shrewsbury, Milton Keynes, Stoke, Cambridge, Cardiff, Southampton, Newcastle, Brighton, Guildford, Birmingham, Salford, Nottingham, Truro, Edinburgh, York, Aylesbury, Coventry, Plymouth, Liverpool, Leicester, Bromley, Richmond, Sheffield, Bradford, Bath and Glasgow. Further tour dates to be announced. www.aninspectorcalls.com

Liam Brennan will play 'Inspector Goole', Christine Kavanagh 'Mrs Birling', Jeffrey Harmer 'Mr Birling', Simon Cotton 'Gerald Croft', Evlyne Oyedokun 'Sheila Birling', George Rowlands 'Eric Birling' and Frances Campbell 'Edna'. The cast is completed by Philip Stewart, Beth Tuckey, Maceo Cortezz and Rue Blenkinsop.

In the 30-years since its first performance at the National Theatre in 1992, Stephen Daldry's production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide. An Inspector Calls is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre's history.

JB Priestley's brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism's cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy. Stephen Daldry's epic production highlights the play's enduring relevance.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home. Their peaceful family dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

Now world-renowned as one of Britain's leading theatre and film directors, Stephen Daldry has received Academy Award nominations for his films The Reader, The Hours, Billy Elliot and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. His recent West End theatre work includes David Hare's Skylight at the Wyndham's Theatre and Peter Morgan's The Audience at the Apollo Theatre. His multi award-winning production of Billy Elliot The Musical ran for 11 incredible years at the Victoria Palace before embarking on a national tour.

Featuring Ian MacNeil's ingenious designs, music by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love) and atmospheric lighting by Rick Fisher, this landmark production is guaranteed to have old fans rushing back and new theatregoers being swept away into the mysterious world of Inspector Goole.

AN INSPECTOR CALLS is directed by the world-renowned theatre and film director Stephen Daldry. Stephen's many theatre credits include The Audience, Skylight and Billy Elliot The Musical. His film credits include The Hours, The Reader and Billy Elliot, all of which earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Director. Most recently he has directed several episodes of the Netflix smash hit series The Crown, for which he is also Producer.

AN INSPECTOR CALLS is designed by Ian MacNeil, with music by Academy Award winning composer Stephen Warbeck and Lighting by Rick Fisher.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS





More Hot Stories For You


Luke Wright Announces Oxford Date For New Show On 2022 TourLuke Wright Announces Oxford Date For New Show On 2022 Tour
August 31, 2022

Now Luke is undertaking an extensive tour the UK in 2022 with an all new show of poems. The tour will visit the length and breadth of Britain, from The Channel Islands to Scotland and is coming to Oxford Playhouse, on Friday 16 September.
Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre launch joint initiative Careers in the ArtsCorn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre launch joint initiative Careers in the Arts
August 31, 2022

Brand new for 2022, two of Newbury’s leading arts organisations are coming together to launch a three year long joint pilot programme to highlight and explore transferable skills within the arts sector, supporting employment prospects and life chances for younger generations.
Julie Cunningham & Company Present M/Y-KOVSKY I FIRE BIRD This NovemberJulie Cunningham & Company Present M/Y-KOVSKY I FIRE BIRD This November
August 31, 2022

Julie Cunningham & Company comes to the Lilian Baylis Studio to present m/y-kovsky and fire bird, two queer responses to music by Western classical composers on Thursday 10 & Friday 11 November.
Wise Children Become Owners of The Lucky ChanceWise Children Become Owners of The Lucky Chance
August 30, 2022

Critically acclaimed Wise Children, led by Artistic Director Emma Rice, has announced they have become the owners of the old Portway Methodist Church in Frome. The space, renamed The Lucky Chance, will become the company’s permanent home to workshop new ideas, rehearse shows, and provide a base for The School for Wise Children.
Sheffield Theatres Announce Cast For Climate Emergency Double Bill, THE CONTINGENCY PLANSheffield Theatres Announce Cast For Climate Emergency Double Bill, THE CONTINGENCY PLAN
August 30, 2022

Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for the double bill of climate change plays by playwright Steve Waters: Resilience and On The Beach, part of The Contingency Plan, which will open at the Crucible, Sheffield on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 October respectively.