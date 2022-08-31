Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the 30th Anniversary UK and Ireland Tour of Stephen Daldry's seminal production of JB Priestley's classic thriller AN INSPECTOR CALLS which opens at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Friday 9 September before visiting Shrewsbury, Milton Keynes, Stoke, Cambridge, Cardiff, Southampton, Newcastle, Brighton, Guildford, Birmingham, Salford, Nottingham, Truro, Edinburgh, York, Aylesbury, Coventry, Plymouth, Liverpool, Leicester, Bromley, Richmond, Sheffield, Bradford, Bath and Glasgow. Further tour dates to be announced. www.aninspectorcalls.com

Liam Brennan will play 'Inspector Goole', Christine Kavanagh 'Mrs Birling', Jeffrey Harmer 'Mr Birling', Simon Cotton 'Gerald Croft', Evlyne Oyedokun 'Sheila Birling', George Rowlands 'Eric Birling' and Frances Campbell 'Edna'. The cast is completed by Philip Stewart, Beth Tuckey, Maceo Cortezz and Rue Blenkinsop.

In the 30-years since its first performance at the National Theatre in 1992, Stephen Daldry's production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide. An Inspector Calls is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre's history.

JB Priestley's brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism's cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy. Stephen Daldry's epic production highlights the play's enduring relevance.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home. Their peaceful family dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

Now world-renowned as one of Britain's leading theatre and film directors, Stephen Daldry has received Academy Award nominations for his films The Reader, The Hours, Billy Elliot and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. His recent West End theatre work includes David Hare's Skylight at the Wyndham's Theatre and Peter Morgan's The Audience at the Apollo Theatre. His multi award-winning production of Billy Elliot The Musical ran for 11 incredible years at the Victoria Palace before embarking on a national tour.

Featuring Ian MacNeil's ingenious designs, music by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love) and atmospheric lighting by Rick Fisher, this landmark production is guaranteed to have old fans rushing back and new theatregoers being swept away into the mysterious world of Inspector Goole.

