Photos: Inside Rehearsal For UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH at the Underbelly Festival

Fat Rascal Theatre and Wildpark Entertainment in association with Underbelly today release exclusive rehearsal images for critically acclaimed hit parody musical Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch which will be opening at Underbelly Festival Earls Court on 21 June until 16 July.

Join everyone's favourite Disney Diva, Ursula, as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea. With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, it's time to take the plunge and dive in to this year's hottest night out.

Fresh from sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the UK the cast of 'Unfortunate' will be led by Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (Sylvia, The Old Vic. Jesus Christ Super Star, Regents Park. Hairspray, Uk Tour) in the title role of Ursula along with Miracle Chance (Be More Chill, Shaftesbury Theatre & The Other Palace. The Rocky Horror Show ,UK Tour. The Wedding Singer, UK Tour) as Ariel, Jack Gray (Badgers Can't Be Friends, Southwark Playhouse& Kings Head Theatre. Anticlimax. Theatre503) as Scuttle, Jamie Mawson (Vulvarine: A New Musical. King's Head Theatre & UK Tour Beauty & the Beast- A Musical Parody) as Eric, Allie Munro (Vulvarine: A New Musical . King's Head Theatre & UK Tour. Buzz: A New Musical, Pleasance. Waiter! There's a murder in my Soup!, Troubadour Wembley Park) as Sebastian and George Whitty (Hello Again, The New Union Theatre) as Triton.

When Disney released 'The Little Mermaid' in 1989, they had no idea they were giving birth to an icon. Ursula the Sea Witch quickly took her place as the queen of Disney villains: a pop culture legend and a feminist badass. She's loud. She's clever. She's a ruthless businesswoman, and oh boy. is she sexy. Sexy, and unapologetically fat. She's not defined by slipper-sized feet, or enchanted blonde hair, or snow-white skin. Ursula is plump, purple and proud. For the LGBTQ+ community stands Ursula, defiant against her creator and with a message for all us 'poor unfortunate souls': love the skin you're in, value your voice over your body, and don't be afraid to be a little bit nasty" Who better to take us on a scorching trip through the problematic minefield that is Disney?

