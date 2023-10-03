Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Salisbury Playhouse

Performances run 19 October – 11 November.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released from THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and DreamWorks and adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. Performances run 19 October – 11 November at Salisbury Playhouse.

Check out the photos below!

Cast: Tiran Aakal (Kamal Abdic), Samuel Collings (Scott Hipwell), Jonathan Firth (Tom Watson), Joanna van Kampen (Rachel Watson), Emer McDaid (Megan Hipwell), Jason Merrells (D.I. Gaskill) and Phoebe Pryce (Anna Watson).


Directed by: Loveday Ingram; Designer: Adam Wiltshire; Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles; Sound Designer: Liz Purnell; Video Designer: Dan Light; Fight Director: Paul Benzing; Composer: Paul Englishby with casting by: Gabrielle Dawes

Every day on her way to work, Rachel watches a seemingly perfect couple from the train window, dreaming of her perfect love story. Suddenly she finds herself embroiled in a dark, twisted drama, when the woman she has been watching goes missing mysteriously.

Was Rachel responsible? Where did the blood come from? If only Rachel could remember the missing pieces in her memory, if only she hadn’t had too much to drink...

Based on the hit thriller novel by Paula Hawkins which sold over 20 million copies worldwide and the 2016 DreamWorks film, this gripping stage production will keep you guessing.

Recommended For You