Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SORRY, YOU'RE NOT A WINNER at Theatre Royal Plymouth

Today Paines Plough and Theatre Royal Plymouth have released a first look at new play SORRY, YOU'RE NOT A WINNER written by Samuel Bailey and directed by Jesse Jones.

A coming of age tale navigating class, male friendship and new surroundings, SORRY, YOU'RE NOT A WINNER will debut at Theatre Royal Plymouth next week from 24 February for a limited 2 week run before touring around the UK, including Bristol and Newcastle. More info and booking details here.



Liam and Fletch grew up together. Born on the same street. Best mates since primary. Inseparable. The only difference was while Fletch was getting suspended from school, Liam was studying. And now he's going to Oxford. But with Liam gone, who's going to keep Fletch out of trouble?



SORRY, YOU'RE NOT A WINNER is a play about aspiration, social mobility and getting caught between classes. It asks; if 'making it' means leaving everything you know and everyone you love behind - what's the point?



The cast includes Eddie-Joe Robinson (Coriolanus at Sheffield Crucible) as Liam and co-founder of JAM (Just Add Milk) Kyle Rowe (Beast Of Blue Yonder) as best friend Fletch, with West End star Alice Stokoe (American Idiot, Mamma Mia!) as Shannon and Peter O'Toole Prizewinner Katja Quist (C-O-N-T-A-C-T) as Georgia.



Alongside the show, Paines Plough and Theatre Royal Plymouth are working on extensive outreach programmes. These include two paid placement opportunities to University of Plymouth students - Cultural Ambassador and Trainee Assistant Director; a two week writer's residency to two University of Plymouth students, exploring Paines Plough's processes creating new work; and a new writing project in collaboration with the university. The new writing project will see Paines Plough work with over 50 students to create short plays from the page to the stage.



Samuel Bailey is a writer born in London and raised in the West Midlands. His play SHOOK won the Papatango Prize in 2019. After a sold-out run at the Southwark Playhouse, Papatango created a digital version of the play in collaboration with James Bobin. The film was a NY Times Critic's Pick and won Samuel the Times Breakthrough Award at the South Bank Show Sky Arts Awards. Previously, Samuel has been part of Old Vic 12, the Orange Tree Writer's Collective and a recipient of an MGCFutures bursary.



Jesse Jones is a Theatre Director from Bristol. He is a founding member of award-winning company The Wardrobe Ensemble who are associates of Complicité and Shoreditch Town Hall, they have toured nationally and internationally. Jesse was Resident Director at Royal and Derngate, Northampton having won the Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme award. He is also an alumni of the Old Vic 12, NT directors program and Bristol Old Vic's 'Made in Bristol. scheme. In 2011 Jesse founded the Wardrobe Theatre where he was Artistic Director until 2015 and before leaving he helped establish the theatre as the leading fringe theatre in the city. He is now also a trustee of Shoreditch Town Hall.

Photo Credit: Steve Tanner