Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PRINCIPLES OF DECEPTION at Royal and Derngate, Northampton

Rehearsal photos have been released, prior to celebrated illusionist Ali Cook launching a new magic show at Royal and Derngate, Northampton.

As a child, acclaimed magician Ali Cook was given a copy of a 1948 book, Principles and Deceptions. It was the first book to describe every type of magic trick and now Ali is going to perform them all in one incredible show. Co-written with acclaimed comedian, Dave Gorman, with choreography by award-winning dance company BirdGang, Principles of Deception is a thrilling, magical tour de force coming exclusively to Northampton this Summer.

Star of TV’s Penn & Teller Fool Us and Secret World of Magic; Ali’s magical style is a curious combination of dexterous sleight of hand and psychological magic alongside rarely seen grand stage illusions, which received nightly standing ovations at his sell out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Principles of Deception is directed by Kate Golledge with design by David Woodhead. Choreography by BirdGang, lighting design by Rory Beaton, video design by Will Duke, sound design by Luke Swaffield. Executive Producing & General Management by Smart Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Ali Cook

