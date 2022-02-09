Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PERSUASION at Rose Theatre Kingston

The show opens at Rose Theatre on 3 March 2022.

Feb. 9, 2022  

All new rehearsal images have been released for James Yeatman's adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion, opening at Rose Theatre on 3 March 2022, with previews from 26 February and running until 19 March 2022. This production will then run at Alexandra Palace from 7 to 30 April 2022, followed by Oxford Playhouse from 4 to 14 May 2022. This is a Rose Original and Alexandra Palace production in association with Oxford Playhouse.

Sasha Frost and Fred Fergus are joined by Matilda Bailes as Elizabeth/Louisa, Grace Cookey-Gam as Lady Russell/Mrs Croft, Helen Cripps as Mary, Adam Deary as Edmund Hayter/ Captain Benwick/Mr Elliot, Emilio Doorgasingh as Sir Walter/Admiral Croft, Caroline Moroney as Mrs Clay/Henrietta and Dorian Simpson as Charles.

Featuring a soundtrack of Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and more, Jane Austen's classic romantic comedy is riotously reimagined for the twenty-first century. In this captivating adaptation, Jeff James and James Yeatman retain the quick wit and scandal of Austen's novel but switch Regency ballrooms for neon lights to present this 19th-century romance as you've never seen it before.

Persuasion is directed by Jeff James, with design by Alex Lowde, lighting design by Lucy Carter, music and sound design by Ben & Max Ringham, movement by Morgann Runacre-Temple and dramaturgy by James Yeatman. The assistant director is Layla Madanat, the recipient of Rose Theatre's 2021 Peter Hall Emerging Artists Fellowship.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

Sasha Frost

Sasha Frost

Sasha Frost, Fred Fergus

Sasha Frost, Dorian Simpson

Matilda Bailes, Sasha Frost, Caroline Moroney, Helen Cripps

Matilda Bailes, Caroline Moroney

Layla Madanat

Jeff James

Fred Fergus

Fred Fergus, Adam Deary

Emilio Doorgasingh, Grace Cookey-Gam

Caroline Moroney, Fred Fergus, Matilda Bailes, Helen Cripps


