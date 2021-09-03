Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Original Theatre CompanyÂ andÂ Octagon Theatre Bolton's THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

The award-winning Original Theatre Company and Octagon Theatre Bolton present the 2021/22 tour of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most celebrated adventure, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Adapted for the stage by Steven Canny and John Nicholson for Peepolykus, in a production which was first performed at the Octagon Theatre this summer, the classic detective taâ€‹le gets a brilliantly farcical overhaul in Lotte Wakeham's acclaimed production.

Check out photos from rehearsal below!

The whodunnit for all ages will tour to Cambridge Arts Theatre (16-18 Sept),Theatr Clwyd (21-25 Sept), Exeter Northcott Theatre (28 Sept-2 Oct), Malvern Theatres (5-9 Oct), York Theatre Royal (19-23 Oct), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (26-30 Oct), Richmond Theatre (2-6 November), The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (9-13 Nov), Salisbury Playhouse (15-20 Nov), Theatre Royal Bath (24-28 Jan), The Lowry (31 Jan - 5 Feb) and Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (8-12 February). Further 2022 tour venues are to be announced.

The cast is Jake Ferretti as Sherlock Holmes, Serena Manteghi as Sir Henry and Niall Ransome as Dr. Watson. Original Direction is by Lotte Wakeham, Artistic Director of the Octagon Theatre Bolton. The UK Tour is directed by Tim Jackson. Francesca Tennant is Associate Director. The Designer is David Woodhead, Lighting Designer is Derek Anderson, Sound Designer is Andy Graham, Costume Supervisor is Chrissy Maddison and Production Manager is Tammy Rose.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith