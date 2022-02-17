Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MARVELLOUS at the New Vic

Marvellous takes to the stage at the New Vic from Friday 11 March to Saturday 9 April 2022.

Feb. 17, 2022  

Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre have today released rehearsals images for the much-anticipated world stage premiere of Marvellous - the remarkable story of Stoke City FC kit man, clown and all-round hero, Neil 'Nello' Baldwin.

The behind the scenes images feature cast members Suzanne Ahmet (Pride and Prejudice, Grosvenor Open Air Theatre Chester); Charlie Bence (Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis, Park Theatre London); Gareth Cassidy (The 39 Steps, The Prince and the Pauper, New Vic); Alex Frost (The Full Monty, UK Tour); Michael Hugo (Coppelia - A Mystery, The 39 Steps, New Vic); Jerone Marsh-Reid (The Strange Tale Of Charlie Chaplin And Stan Laurel, UK Tour) and Daniel Murphy, who will all play versions of themselves playing Neil Baldwin and a whole host of other characters.

A brand-new play commissioned especially for the New Vic Theatre and with words almost entirely Nello's own, Marvellous combines a playful script with physical comedy and New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins' inimitable directorial style, which brings to life this incredible story about how you can realise your dreams - even when society tries to limit you with a label.

Previously adapted into a BAFTA winning film and a book, Neil's life-affirming story now inspires this brand-new stage play. The production also forms part of the celebrations at the New Vic to mark the 60th anniversary of its theatre making in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stoke-on-Trent, and Staffordshire. Originally the Victoria Theatre Company, the first professional theatre company in Britain to perform permanently in-the-round and founded 60 years ago in October 1962 by Peter Cheeseman, Marvellous continues the New Vic tradition for producing documentary-style plays that tell stories of real-lives.

Marvellous takes to the stage at the New Vic from Friday 11 March to Saturday 9 April 2022. Tickets are on sale now, priced from £18.50 - £27.50. For more details and to book, call the Box Office on 01782 717 962 or visit newvictheatre.org.uk.

Alex Frost and Jerone Marsh-Reid

Caroline Wilkes

Charlie Bence and Mike Hugo

Mike Hugo, Lis Evans

Suzanne Ahmet, Daniel Murphy, Gareth Cassidy


