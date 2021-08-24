Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LEOPARDS at Rose Theatre

All new rehearsal images have been released for the world premiere of Alys Metcalf's Leopards, the opening Rose Original production in Artistic Director Christopher Haydon's inaugural season at Rose Theatre, starring Saffron Coomber and Martin Marquez. Leopards will premiere at Rose Theatre from 2 to 25 September, with a national press night on 7 September.

Sex, power and consent - can we ever atone for the sins of our past? When Niala arranges to meet celebrated charity leader Ben in the bar of a London hotel for career advice, their evening unfolds into something far less professional. As the weather closes in and secrets start to surface, the consequences of their choices leave them nowhere to hide. Leopards is a new play about the image we construct of ourselves and explores what it truly means to be good.

Leopards is produced by Rose Theatre and the Olivier Award-winning Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Baby Reindeer, Shedinburgh) in association with Emmy Award-winner Kater Gordon (Mad Men). Christopher Haydon makes his Rose directorial debut.