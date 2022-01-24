Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HUMAN NURTURE

All new rehearsal images have been released for Human Nurture, a new play by The Stage 25's Ryan Calais Cameron (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, New Diorama Theatre).

Human Nurture has its premiere at Sheffield Theatres before kicking off a UK tour from 26th January - 26th March. Theatre Centre is touring the play to schools and theatres throughout the UK, hoping to create strong links between theatres and schools.

Human Nurture tells the story of two 'could-be' brothers who grow up in care but end up at opposite ends of the UK's social spectrum. Theatre Centre has worked with many young people across the country to unpack what matters to them and centre their experiences to create this compelling and important co-production with Sheffield Theatres.