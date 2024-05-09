Photos: Inside Rehearsal For FANNY at the Watermill Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere production of FANNY, a new comedy by Calum Finlay will play at The Watermill from Thursday 23 May to Saturday 15 June. Check out rehearsal photos below!



You’ll probably know her younger brother, Felix Mendelssohn, from 19th century smash hits like The Wedding March. He was the Cliff Richard of his day and was even asked to play at a personal concert for Queen Victoria. But only if he played her favourite piece of music ever, a song called Italien. However, we now know that Felix was forced to admit to the Queen that, in actuality, the piece had been composed by his sister, Fanny, and simply published under his name.

FANNY imagines that Fanny intercepts a letter addressed to ‘F. Mendelssohn’ inviting Felix to play for Queen Victoria. As the true composer of Italien, she decides to hide the letter, don her brother’s clothes, and take his place at the palace…cueing a race across Europe and a furious Felix.

Produced by RJG Productions and The Watermill Theatre and directed by Katie-Ann McDonough, this fun and irreverent new comedy celebrates classical music and - at last - recognises the work of a composer overlooked for her sex.

Joining the previously announced Charlie Russell (The Goes Wrong Show - BBC, The Play That Goes Wrong - West End & Broadway) as Fanny, Corey Montague-Sholay (Bacon – Finborough Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, Riverside Studios, Bristol Old Vic & Soho Playhouse, New York, Wendy & Peter Pan – Leeds Playhouse) as Felix, Harry Kershaw (The Play That Goes Wrong – West End, Peter Pan Goes Wrong – West End & Broadway) as Paul, Kim Ismay (Elf The Musical – West End, Wicked – West End, UK & International Tour) as Lea, George Howard (Sherwood – BBC, Witness for the Prosecution – London County Hall) as Willhelm and Jade May Lin (professional debut) as Clara.

Joining McDonough on the creative team are Yshani Perinanayagam (Emilia – West End, Wolf Witch Giant Fairy – Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House) as Composer & Musical Director, HJB Casting as Casting Director, Sophia Pardon (The Wizard of Oz – Watermill Theatre, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying – Southwark Playhouse) as Set & Costume Designer, David Howe (The Mind Mangler – West End, Off-Broadway & UK Tour, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery – West End & UK Tour) as Lighting Designer, Thomas André Wasley (Touching The Void – Hong Kong Arts Festival & West End, Wolf Witch Giant Fairy – Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House) as Sound Designer, Hannah Gilbert as Costume Supervisor, Olivia Wolfenden as Company Stage Manager on Book and Sophy Johnston as Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Comments