Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CAROUSEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Carousel is coming soon to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, running 31 July - 25 September. Featuring a score that includes 'If I Loved You' and 'You'll Never Walk Alone', director Timothy Sheader reunites with Jesus Christ Superstar choreographer Drew McOnie.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The cast includes Carly Bawden (Julie Jordan), Declan Bennett (Billy Bigelow), John Pfumojena (Enoch Snow), Joanna Riding (Nettie Fowler) and Natasha May Thomas (Louise Bigelow), as well as Brendan Charleson (Mr Bascombe), Jo Eaton-Kent (Mrs Mullin), Sam Mackay (Jigger Craigin), Ediz Mahmut (Young Enoch) and Christina Modestou (Carrie Pipperidge), with ensemble members including Chanelle Anthony, Craig Armstrong, William Atkinson, Shay Barclay, Sarah Benbelaid, Madeline Charlemagne, Freya Field, Sebastian Goffin, Amie Hibbert, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt, Tessa Kadler, Lindsay McAllister, Matthew McKenna, Jack Mitchell, Charlotte Riby, Lisa Ritchie and Daisy West.

Carousel is created by Joanna Bowman (associate director), Lucy Casson (casting director), Tom Deering (musical supervisor and orchestrator), Mark Dickman (associate musical director), Annie May Fletcher* (sound associate), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Nick Lidster (sound designer), Simisola Majekodunmi* (lighting associate), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), Matthew Malone (Assistant Musical Director), Drew McOnie (choreographer), Ebony Molina (associate choreographer), Verity Naughton (children's casting director), James Orange (casting director), Tom Scutt (set designer and co-costume designer), Timothy Sheader (director), Jacob Sparrow (casting director), Kate Waters (fight director).

Learn more at https://openairtheatre.com/production/carousel.