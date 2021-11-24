Photos: Inside Rehearsal For 12 ROUND FOR CHRISTMAS at the Hope Theatre

This winter, The Hope Theatre - the acclaimed 50 seat pub theatre in the heart of Islington - will present the world stage premiere of 21 Round For Christmas by Matthew Ballantyne and Toby Hampton. Tickets are on sale now, with performances from 30 November to 18 December, with a press night on 2 December.

Directed by The Hope Theatre's award-nominated Deputy Artistic Director, Toby Hampton, 21 Round for Christmas will star Clare Bloomer, who reprises the role of Tracy from the successful OnComm nominated Hope At Home digital series, produced by the theatre during lockdown.

Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Christmas time, mistletoe & wine, children singing Christian rhymes... out of tune and far too loudly for six in the f**ing morning! Join Tracy Sullivan, a day-dreaming, outspoken, list-making, extroverted-introvert in the midst of cooking Christmas Dinner for her family - her extremely large family. A raucous festive romp with... a little bit of spice!

Clare Bloomer's recent credits include Margaret Thatcher in Maggie and Ted by Michael McManus (Yvonne Arnaud/Garrick Theatre/White Bear - OffComm Commendation); Gertrude in Hamlet (Iris Theatre); Shylock in The Merchant of Venice (Bedouin Shakespeare for Duke of York's/ Silvano Toti Globe Theatre, Rome); Always Tuesday (Southwark Playhouse) and Foul Pages (The Hope Theatre). Clare trained at RADA where she was a Lilian Baylis and Verity Hudson Bursary Award recipient.

