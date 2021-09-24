Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Reading Rep's Opening Gala

Rehearsals for DORIAN, a world première adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray, are underway.

Sep. 24, 2021  

Reading Rep Opening Gala marked the official opening of Reading's new cultural arts hub, following a two-year build and fundraising campaign which raised over £1 million to build the new theatre.

Check out photos below!

The Gala was supported by Reading Rep's Associate Companies as part of a specially curated evening including:

  • The Lion written and performed by Camille Ucan, directed by A Girl Call Stephen Artistic Director Annie Kershaw
  • untitled performed by Exit Pursued by Panda Artistic Director Adrian Tang, directed by Anthony Lau
  • A performance by Make/Sense

Rehearsals for DORIAN, a world première adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray written by Bruntwood Prize winner Phoebe Eclair-Powell, and RSC Associate Director Owen Horsley, the first show in Reading Rep's inaugural season are well underway.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

Alan Stacey
Alan Stacey

Camille Ucan
Camille Ucan

Jamie Reed, Karen Rowland
Jamie Reed, Karen Rowland

Make Sense Theatre
Make Sense Theatre

Mary Jennis, Nathifa jordan
Mary Jennis, Nathifa jordan

Natasha Ratter
Natasha Ratter

Nick Thompson
Nick Thompson

Paul Stacey
Paul Stacey

Reading Rep Theatre
Reading Rep Theatre

Red Carpet
Red Carpet

Sir John Madejski
Sir John Madejski

Zheng Xi
Zheng Xi


