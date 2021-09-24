Photos: Inside Reading Rep's Opening Gala
Reading Rep Opening Gala marked the official opening of Reading's new cultural arts hub, following a two-year build and fundraising campaign which raised over £1 million to build the new theatre.
Check out photos below!
The Gala was supported by Reading Rep's Associate Companies as part of a specially curated evening including:
- The Lion written and performed by Camille Ucan, directed by A Girl Call Stephen Artistic Director Annie Kershaw
- untitled performed by Exit Pursued by Panda Artistic Director Adrian Tang, directed by Anthony Lau
- A performance by Make/Sense
Rehearsals for DORIAN, a world première adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray written by Bruntwood Prize winner Phoebe Eclair-Powell, and RSC Associate Director Owen Horsley, the first show in Reading Rep's inaugural season are well underway.
Photo Credit: Harry Elletson
Alan Stacey
Jamie Reed, Karen Rowland
Make Sense Theatre
Mary Jennis, Nathifa jordan
Natasha Ratter
Nick Thompson
Reading Rep Theatre
Red Carpet
Sir John Madejski
Zheng Xi