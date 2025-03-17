Photos: In Rehearsals for MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL at Curve Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsal photos have been released for the production Muriel's Wedding the Musical, which will run at the Curve Theatre starting April 10 through May 10, 2025.

Cast includes Megan Ellis, Annabel Marlow, Darren Day, Laura Medforth, Bronte Alice-Tadman, Jamie Doncaster, Chris Bennet, Jasmine Hackett, Jacob Warner, Joseph Peacock, Lena Parttie Jones, Helen Hill, Jasmine Beel, Daisy Twells, Lillie-Pearl Wildman, Aaron Tsindos, Ethan Pascal Peters, Stephen Madsen, Andrew Berlin, Carlo Boumouglbay, Sophie Linder-Lee, Charlotte O'Rourke, Edward Turner, Jamil Abbasi, Will Luckett, Lizzie Nance, and Serina Matthew.

Creative team includes Simon Phillips (Director), Andrew Hallsworth (Choreographer), Isaac Hayward (Music Supervisor, Orchestrations, Arrangements and Additional Music), Matt Kinley (Set Designer), Gabriela Tylesova (Costume Designer), Andrzej Goulding (Video Design and Creation), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), and Adam Fisher (Sound Design).

About Curve

Curve is an award-winning producing theatre with a commitment to ensuring as many people as possible can access great art and culture. Each year, over 1.5million people engage with Curve through performances in Leicester, across the UK and internationally. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, Curve has developed an international reputation for producing, presenting and touring a bold and diverse slate of musicals, plays, new work, and dance, which sits alongside a vibrant community and learning programme.

Scroll below to take a look inside the rehearsal room.

