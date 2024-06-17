Photos: In Rehearsal for I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE UK Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jacob Stuckelman of Watermark Productions has released photos from inside rehearsal for the UK première of I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire by Samantha Hurley. Tyler Struble directs Kyle Birch (Brenda Dee Cankles) and Anders Hayward (Tobey Maguire) alongside the previously announced Tessa Albertson (Shelby Hinkley).

Following its sold-out run in NYC at Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre, I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 3 July, with previews from 28 June, running until 10 August.

Cast: Tessa Albertson (Shelby Hinkley), Kyle Birch (Brenda Dee Cankles), Anders Hayward (Tobey Maguire)

Directed by Tyler Struble; Set Designer: Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez; Lighting Designer: Holly Ellis; Sound Designer: Jamie Lu; Costume Designer: Reuben Speed; General Management: Katy Galloway Productions; Casting by: Harry Blumenau Casting; Production Management: Chloe Stally-Gibson

Produced by Jacob Stuckelman, with Associate Producer Matt Krauss, co-producers Zachary Hausman, Robin Aren and Andrew Patino

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother, and ridicule by her classmates, eighth grader Shelby Hinkley has put all of her time and energy into the only thing that matters in 2004: Spiderman. When leading a devout online fan club proves insufficient to her needs, Shelby decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire, and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows.

A Y2K farce, I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is Samantha Hurley’s debut play. Her original works have been performed at the UCB theatre, Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, Characters Welcome, PIT and Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

