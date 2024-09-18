Photos: In Rehearsal for Box of Tricks' DANESHA A New Play Touring The UK This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Box Of Tricks has released rehearsal photos for the new play Danesha a joyful celebration of coming of age, exploring black culture, queer joy and finding and loving your authentic self written by emerging Manchester-born playwright Stefanie Reynolds.

Talia Rae Smith takes the title role. A Yorkshire born actor who trained at The Arden School of Theatre, Manchester. Theatre credits include Robyn Hood (Fidget Theatre for Leeds Playhouse), Romeo & Juliet (Chester Storyhouse) and Alice in Wonderland (HOME).

She is joined by Kelise Gordon-Harrison as Leonie. (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare North & Northern Stage; Peter Pan, Hall for Cornwall; Vignettes, Contact Theatre Manchester). Liam Grunshaw as Paul (The Package, The Lowry; Othello , CSC) Stefan Gumbs as Marcus (The Good Person of Sichuan, Mercury Theatre, Colchester; Spiralling, Odd Arts); And Janelle Thompson as Lianne (Astra & The Moon, Theatre in the Rough, Silent Struggles, Offcut Manchester)

The world premiere opens on 02 October at The Lowry in Salford before visiting Leeds Playhouse, The Arts Centre, Edge Hill University, Blackpool Grand, Chester Storyhouse and Unity Theatre, Liverpool.

All they play in Preston nightclubs is Little Mix and Miley Cyrus. How is Danesha supposed to vibe to that? After successfully managing to convince her Preston mates (as well as telling a teeny, tiny white lie to her dad) Danesha arranges a night out in Manchester. She finds the sickest club with the sickest music, and the sickest vibe. It’s proper, proper mint. Then she meets Her and Danesha’s whole existence becomes one big question mark. Because Danesha thought it was normal to feel like you don’t quite fit in, to like music that nobody else likes, to move your body in a way your friends can’t, and to not know anything about your mum and the island she comes from…

Danesha is directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, with Co-Designers Sascha Gilmour and Marina Diamantidi , Sound Design by Sophia Harari, Lighting by Charly Dunford and Movement Direction from Aiden Crawford. The Production Manager is Arber Binjaku.

Tickets are on sale now. Find out more at www.boxoftrickstheatre.co.uk.



In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

In Rehearsal for DANESHA

Comments