Photos: In Rehearsal For Box of Tricks' TOO MUCH WORLD AT ONCE

The debut from Papatango shortlisted writer Billie Collins is a lyrical coming of age story of growing up queer in rural England.

Mar. 07, 2023 Â 

Box of Tricks presents Too Much World at Once, A North-West writer explores growing up queer in rural England and the climate emergency, written by Billie Collins and directed by Adam Quayle, 3 March - 22 April 2023. See photos from inside rehearsal.

Set against a backdrop of the climate crisis, the debut from Papatango shortlisted writer Billie Collins is a lyrical coming of age story of growing up queer in rural England. Collins was selected for the 2022 BBC Writersroom Northern Voices cohort and was part of Film Hub North's 2020 Script Lab, and now will be premiering her first play in Manchester before touring. In a poetic story of a boy transformed into a bird, the show touches on themes of family and belonging, and the company have worked with experts to make the tour as sustainable as possible to reflect the climate crisis messages of the play.

Joint Artistic Director of Box of Tricks Adam Quayle said, "Billie first wrote Too Much World at Once aged just 21 on our early-career development programme for North West playwrights, PlayBox. Reading that first draft in one sitting, I knew we were onto something special. The play is at once lyrical, epic, theatrical and heartfelt and speaks to our world today - exploring the climate emergency, young queer identity, family - and I knew I had to direct a production one day. We commissioned the play to be developed through our New Tricks programme and, fast forward nearly three years, we're finally on the cusp of sharing this urgent new play with audiences nationwide. Theatre - and in particular new writing - has taken a hammering over the last few years, so I'm doubly excited to be staging this epic new play."

Billie Collins is a writer from the Wirral, based in Manchester. Her debut play TOO MUCH WORLD AT ONCE will be produced by Box of Tricks at HOME Manchester in March 2023, before going on tour. She also has projects in development with ThickSkin Theatre and Toastie Animation and was selected for the 2022 BBC Writersroom Northern Voices scheme.

Based in Manchester, Box of Tricks is an award-winning theatre company that brings people together to share stories collectively. They stage new plays and connect with communities right across the UK. Celebrating Northern talent, productions are staged in theatres locally and nationally as well as in public spaces - pubs, libraries, village halls - in the heart of local communities. New plays are the lifeblood of theatre and playwrights its beating heart. Box of Tricks offers a home for playwrights to find their voice and tell their story. Their PlayMakers Network is a creative community for Northern playwrights to connect, collaborate and create. They nurture early-career North West playwrights through year-long PlayBox attachments and commission, develop and produce bold new theatre through the New Tricks commissions.

Photo Credit: Chris Payne

Photos: In Rehearsal For Box of Tricks' TOO MUCH WORLD AT ONCE
TOO MUCH WORLD AT ONCE In Rehearsal

